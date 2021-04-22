ASHLAND Ashland Town Center hosted a KidX: To-Go Earth Day crafting event on Wednesday evening, encouraging local children to learn about reusing materials and reducing waste, according to a mall news release.
The KidX Club is an organization that sponsors free events to promote creativity, learning and curiosity.
Earth Day To-Go featured goody bags filled with a craft and items that can be made at home.
“As a gathering place for the community, we are committed to improving the lives of our colleagues, guests and the environment,” said Vicki Ramey, the Town Center’s general manager. “We are always working to find new ways to manage our carbon footprint and identify environment-friendly alternatives that reduce waste, maximize energy efficiency and improve recycling efforts.”
Ashland Town Center also planted a tree near T.J. Maxx in celebration of Earth Day, which is today — it has been celebrated annually since 1970. The tree is dedicated to local employees who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic, according to the press release.
The mall has also shared “Green Behind the Scenes” details on social media to highlight the sustainability initiatives that are an essential part of daily operations. Eco-friendly air dryers, water-saving fixtures and LED light bulbs are featured throughout the mall’s property.