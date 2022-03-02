ASHLAND Former Boyd County Judge-Executive Steve Towler addressed the Ashland Rotary on Monday and provided valuable information and insight into various aspects of the voting process.
“Most of you probably had a course in high school called Civics,” Towler began his speech. “That lasted for a while, but now for some reason has gone away. Nowadays we have a lot of young people and some adults who don’t understand our political system.
“For that reason, I have made several contacts and will come if you like what you hear today and speak to your group,” he said. “It may not be the most exciting information, but it is important.
“We live in a Democracy, and knowing how the Legislative, Executive and Judicial groups work is important,” Towler said, and added that unfortunately some Americans do not know what the branches of government are.
Towler said that in Kentucky, out of a four-year election cycle, there is only one year when an election is not held.
“If you’ll recall, in 2021 there were no elections, but there will be in 2022, ’23, and ’24,” Towler told the Rotary. He then pointed out the differences in terms of office for the various elected positions being two-year or four-year, and some at six-year intervals between elections.
“Those have to cycle around, so it isn’t accurate to say that only local candidates are on the ballot this year. The discussion this year is predominantly about local elections,” he added, but stressed that voters should consider the entire ballot each time they vote.
“There are two elections this year, the first being May 17, and you probably have already seen the signs,” Towler said. If those candidates are successful in their respective primaries, then they will move on to the ballot on Nov. 8.
Towler pointed out that the commonwealth of Kentucky is a state that has a “closed” primary.
“That means that if you are a Democrat or a Republican, then you can vote in the Primary.”
Though there are other political parties in the state, these other parties are not qualified to cast a vote in the Primary, Towler said.
Towler went on to explain some of the specifics of the makeup of local government.
“Boyd County is divided into three districts,” he said. “And Boyd and Greenup County are both operating on what is know as a county commissioner form of government.”
Candidates must file in the county where they reside, and are then voted on by the entire county, he said.
“A lot of people aren’t aware of this,” Towler said. He also noted that the counties have been predominantly Democrat, but that the Republican party is making gains. Currently the numbers of registered voters in Boyd County are 19,207 Democrat and 17,472 Republican.
Towler went on to point out other notable information such as the ballot might seem small in the primaries because of the number of candidates or that some candidates are running unopposed in their party. But he stressed the importance of being involved and knowing which candidates are running for office, and consulting local and state agencies for information regarding current voting and polling information.