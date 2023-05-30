SUMMIT Another Lunch and Learn hosted by the Ashland Alliance at Giovanni’s Pizza and Pub on Tuesday focused primarily on local tourism.
Andrew Steele, executive director for Boyd County Tourism and Convention Bureau, and Brandy Clark, executive director of Visit AKY, headed the conversation by discussing local tourism, experienced growth and anticipated growth to come from area attractions.
Steele said while he and Clark operate out of different agencies, their goals are one in the same: to bring as many people into the area, provide them with ample entertainment and collect the resulting revenue.
Clark said Ashland and Boyd County tourism work well together to generate a sense of “hometown pride.”
Boyd Tourism and Convention Bureau envelops the entire county, from Rush to Catlettsburg to Cannonsburg and everywhere in between, according to Steele.
Steele said his bureau, funded entirely by transient tax and the occasional federal grant, has recorded substantial growth since its founding in 2019.
“We’ve had some big changes in the past years,” Steele said, referencing the development of Camp Landing Entertainment District, the prominence of Rush Off Road and the incoming quarter horse track.
Steele reported throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, when many tourist areas were shuttered, Boyd County recorded large contributions because of visitors to Rush Off-Road.
Steele said with the onslaught of visitors, the trail has planned to add 50 campground sites to help out local hotels.
In 2021, area hotels reported nearly 70% occupancy, and Steele said it’s feasible five years down the line, the question won’t be how to bring folks into Boyd County and Ashland — but where to put them?
In addition to possibly seeing additional hotels popping up, Steele said he plans to heavily market the area through advertising.
Using federal grants, Steele and his team have developed a commercial to increase reach.
“We take for granted how many visitors are in the area,” Steele said, adding locals should up their hospitality and offer recommendations to out-of-towners and pitched the idea for more signage to local business owners.
Clark said when she took the position, the goal was to have 250 activities to bring people downtown, but as of 2023, there are more than 800 activities with a new goal set at 1,000.
Clark said the Appalachian Regional Conference selected Ashland for its next big meeting, a huge deal for the area.
Both Steele and Clark are on a board for state and regional tourism, saying all of Eastern Kentucky works together to grow their cities.
“We like it when we win, but we like it when our neighbors win, too” Steele said.