ASHLAND Fans of the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center’s Christmas Tour of Homes can enjoy the sights from the comfort of their own homes.
The tour, which usually starts at the museum and includes visits to at least a half-dozen residences in the area, will be offered virtually this year.
Daryl Akers, a volunteer at the museum and on the committee to make the video, said work has been ongoing.
"You’ll be able to see it on the museum’s website and we’ll probably have it done by Dec. 5," he said. He said he plans to show still photographs and videos. He said the video will be something to look forward to.
"People are kind of excited about Christmas because of everything else that’s going on," Akers said. "Some are decorating early and we’re lucky we can get started early with the filming."
To see the video, look on the museum’s website. Akers said there also will be a button for those who want to make a donation.
Houses that appear in the video aren’t being identified, he said. Between 10 and 15 will be filmed.
"It’s all about providing a nice Christmas event for people," he said, adding he appreciates those who allowed their homes to be photographed and filmed. He said he thinks participants were willing to share their decor because of the sadness of COVID-19 putting a damper on the season.
Plus, the event helps the museum.
"The Tour of Homes is the major fundraiser of Friends of the Highlands, which supports the museum," Akers said. "Since we can’t have it this year, we’re going to have ads from people in the community. ... I hope everyone will view it and see those places that were kind enough to sponsor it and be excited to visit those people."
He said he also hopes to include a preview of next year’s tour in the video.
(606) 326-2661 |