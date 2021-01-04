CANNONSBURG When the 55 voices in the Boyd County High School choir come together in a single perfect note, that’s when Aaron Bowling loves his job best.
It is then that Bowling, the Boyd County choir director, knows his students are attuned to the song they sing and their own inner selves.
“When they feel that music, when it reaches down into their soul and they really feel it, that’s exciting to me,” he said.
It is that personal and almost spiritual connection with music and teaching that probably played a part in Bowling’s selection as the 2021 High School Music Teacher of the Year by the Kentucky Music Educators Association.
The association’s selection committee looks for a teacher who can inspire students to technical excellence and a deeper appreciation for music, according to KMEA Executive Director John Stroube.
That is what Bowling does best, according to Terry Thompson, a former music director at Ashland Blazer High School and immediate past president of KMEA.
“An effective music teacher reaches into the soul of a kid and gives him an appreciation of music, and Aaron is a master at that. ... He is a role model. He is empathetic, sympathetic, he has an ear not just for music but for developing the whole person. He gives the gift of music that lasts a lifetime.”
Students come first for Bowling, said BCHS band director and musical collaborator John Johnson, and musical excellence follows.
“He tries to make everything he does about the students and student success. If you listen to his choir sing, they’re excellent, and he is able to get that out of kids in a humble and caring fashion,” Johnson said.
Movement plays a major role in his teaching. “I like them to get up and move and dance. It’s one thing to sit and sing in place, but if you get your whole body up and moving, if you can feel it in your entire body, it helps you understand the emotions in the music,” he said.
“I love it when a student gets it, when the light bulb goes off ... they feel like they have accomplished something,” he said.
Bowling, 43, has taught in Boyd schools since 2007, first at Catlettsburg Elementary and then at the high school. He has been full-time choir director since 2016.
Music and singing have been part of his life since early on — he started learning guitar at 3 and loved singing in church as a child.
But music as a profession happened almost by accident. Bowling started on a technical career path at Hazard High School and was in a high school carpentry class when one day his teacher had to leave on an unexpected personal issue and left his students under the supervision of the choir director next door.
The director noticed Bowling’s close observation of the choir students practicing and invited him to join the following year. Bowling accepted the invitation. “I had sung in church, but this organized, more formal singing was captivating to me,” he said.
He studied music education and vocal music at Morehead State University and earned a master’s degree there in choral conducting. It was his MSU faculty mentor, director of choral studies Greg Detweiler, who nominated Bowling for the KMEA honor.