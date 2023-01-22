Jan. 15-21
EDITOR’S NOTE: The following headlines were associated with the top five most-read stories on dailyindependent.com. Search any headline on the website to read the story.
Rank Headline Page Views
1. Sale complete of Sears building, race track land..2,260
2. ‘Another chance at life’.............................................1,378
3. New parking lot opens in Ashland..........................1,260
4. Reihs ready for sheriff’s office.................................1,228
5. Shooting suspect among those indicted in Greenup.........................................................................................811