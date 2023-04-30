April 23-29
EDITOR’S NOTE: The following headlines were associated with the top five most-read stories on dailyindependent.com. Search any headline on the website to read the story.
Rank Headline Page Views
1. Boyd Sheriff: Anniversary bash calm......................1,204
2. Members Choice breaks ground in Greenup.........1,029
3. David E. Carter dies at 80...........................................631
4. 2022-23 All-Area Boys Basketball Team...................489
5. Three indicted in Boyd County....................................481