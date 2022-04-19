LOUISA Singer-songwriter Noah Thompson has made the top 14 on ABC’s "American Idol."
The 19-year-old construction worker from Louisa surprised judges with his interpretation of Harry Styles' "Falling,” and then performed “Cover Me Up” by Jason Isbell on Monday’s program.
“Falling” is a far cry from Thompson's authentic country style, but judges' reactions showed he successfully put his own twist on it.
“Wow, that was awesome,” Luke Bryan said.
Lionel Richie provided a boost with his comments.
“Before you walk out on stage for the rest of your life say, ‘I have arrived,’” Richie told Thompson. “Once you say that, then you walk out and wherever you are in that space and time is your very own victory lap. Tonight, you were just a little shy. You have made it, my brother. Enjoy this run.”
After an emotional rendition of “Cover Me Up,” Thompson was voted into the top 10. He’s part of the final 14, though, as the judges selected four others to remain in the competition.
The show airs on Sundays and Mondays. The grand finale is scheduled for May 9.