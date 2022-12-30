EDITOR’S NOTE: The following headlines were associated with the top 10 most-read stories on dailyindependent.com. Search any headline on the website to read the story.
Rank-Headline-Page Views
1. Details in recent Dummitt arrest reveals pattern 28,066
2. The deer of a lifetime 19,173
3. Dummitt arrested on DUI charges again 17,699
4. ‘This is crazy’: Louisa man wins American Idol 12,570
5. Judge refuses leniency in Dummitt DUI case 12,255
6. Dummitt receives max sentence; felony charges pending 11,024
7. Two West Carter teens die in crash 10,719
8. Summer Motion schedule announced 8,901
9. Woman charged in rape of teenager 8,773
10. Mays out as Tomcats coach 8,398