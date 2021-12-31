Jan. 1-Dec. 31
EDITOR’S NOTE: The following headlines were associated with the top 10 most-read stories on dailyindependent.com. Search any headline on the website to read the story.
Rank Headline Page Views
1. Home for the Holly-days 20,731
2. Police ID victim, shooter in Sunday homicide 18,098
3. 1 dead after shooting at local restaurant 16,859
4. Greenup native a contestant on Jeopardy! 16,145
5. Sonic coming to Ashland 15,221
6. Feds: Ashland man drug kingpin 14,457
7. West Carter alum Jordan dies at 22 12,999
8. Boyd ready for blast-off (Camp Landing) 11,357
9. Greenup Schools closed for rest of week 11,223
10. ‘Three Houses Down’ 10,355