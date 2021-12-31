Jan. 1-Dec. 31

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following headlines were associated with the top 10 most-read stories on dailyindependent.com. Search any headline on the website to read the story.

Rank    Headline    Page Views

1.    Home for the Holly-days    20,731

2.    Police ID victim, shooter in Sunday homicide    18,098

3.    1 dead after shooting at local restaurant    16,859

4.    Greenup native a contestant on Jeopardy!    16,145

5.    Sonic coming to Ashland    15,221

6.    Feds: Ashland man drug kingpin    14,457

7.    West Carter alum Jordan dies at 22    12,999

8.    Boyd ready for blast-off (Camp Landing)    11,357

9.    Greenup Schools closed for rest of week    11,223

10.    ‘Three Houses Down’    10,355

Tags

Trending Video