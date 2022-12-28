2022 didn't go without its trials and tribulations, no doubt. Reading through some headlines this year could cause one's stomach to drop.
Sparing the dear reader from the doom and gloom — it's important to note that this past year contained some calm amongst the chaos.
Without further ado, take a deep breath and check out the top 10 "feel good" stories of 2022 — the type of news that restores your faith in community — the ones that make us proud to call the foothills of Appalachia our home.
1. Thompson wins American Idol
A Louisa man brought the "Idol" title home to Kentucky in May, making him the first and only Kentuckian with that accomplishment. After 16 million votes were cast on the show finale, Noah Thompson, 20, and native of Blaine, was declared the winner.
Thompson's musical genre was clearly shaped by his surroundings, his voice is coated in a rich country twang — fitting for growing up just minutes from the Country Music Highway.
After Thompson's performance of his own single "One Day Tonight" on the finale, Judge Lionel Richie said, "Yes, we strive for hit records, but what makes your career last forever is when people fall in love with you. You're on to something fabulous."
Thompson's grandmother, Karen Thompson, said the battle wasn't easily won for Thompson, but he gritted his teeth, determined to finish the season, "I was amazed and proud to find out everybody loved him, the same as I do," she said.
2. Fire truck turns 100
An old fire engine celebrated its 100th Birthday in March.
The Ashland fire truck, Engine 7, made its debut on Feb. 22, 1922, after replacing another engine that got caught up in some railroad tracks, rendering it useless, to say the least.
Not many things are still kicking from the Roaring Twenties, but Engine 7 is in a league of its own still sputtering to life to this day.
The engine has lived a wild life, leaving the city in the 1950s to participate in parades with a local Shriners Temple. Thirty years later, 'ol red was uncovered in a field and was brought back home to Ashland Fire Department to be reassembled.
Fire Chief Greg Ray said the truck is "a point of pride for the city."
3. Judge-Executive hanging up hat
After three decades in the Greenup Judge-Executive seat, Bobby Carpenter is hanging it up at the end of the year.
Back in September, Carpenter spoke of his accomplishments, taking pride in his part in developing the Greenup riverfront in Wurtland and seeing the plans of the Industrial Parkway come to fruition.
"That was the first road of its kind in Kentucky that had ever been built without federal grants," Carpenter said of the roadway that finally provided efficient accessibility to Greenup County.
"You have to love your country and your neighbors, and work hard to make it better. ... That's how you make it better for everyone," Carpenter said, crediting the perseverance of Greenup Countians for his successful terms.
4. Senior saves fellow classmate
In March, a Boyd County senior turned hero.
Michael Trout was prepared for a typical class one Tuesday, while sitting among friends, Trout was interrupted by a commotion, turning to see one of his classmates actively choking.
While others panicked at the sight, Trout kept a level head and stayed calm, taking control of the startling situation.
Trout is credited with giving his classmate the Heimlich maneuver and ultimately saving his life.
Superintendent Bill Boblett and District Administrator Matt Spade recognized Trout with a Certificate of Merit, but the humble senior said he deserved none of it.
"I didn't need all this. ... Most people that do amazing things every day don't get recognized," he said in an earlier interview.
Upon graduating, Trout took his life-saving skills to another level when he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps: "I chose the U.S. Marine Corps because it's the best fighting force in the world and really I looked at it as the best option to defend and serve my country," Trout said.
5. Armco sign resurrected
A sign that once was in pieces at the site of the old renowned steel mill was given new life last month when it was erected in honor of those who spent generations working at Armco.
The old Armco sign was pieced back together by Young Signs, the same business that put it in place back in the heyday. The sign was put up near Armco Park in Summit.
Boyd County Eric Chaney said, "I know how important it is to work where your dad worked, and where his dad worked. Armco was a foundational cornerstone for Boyd County.
6. Helping WWII vet after house fire
A 96-year-old marine couldn't believe the kindness of a stranger after losing 90% of his home in a house fire on Feb. 2.
Jack Nuckols and his wife of 75 years, Betty, 95, found themselves at a local dry cleaners, bringing in clothing that had been wrecked by smoke.
Nuckols said the tab was $137 — noting that he had the money, it was only taking time to get it and count it out.
A man in the drive-thru behind Nuckols took note of a sticker of his car, indicating his military service.
The man simply said "thank you for your service," and paid the bill, according to Nuckols.
While never learning the man's name, Nuckols reached out to tell the tale of an extraordinary good samaritan.
According to previous reports, Nuckols went to Ashland High School before being wounded in World War II at the age of 18.
The Nuckols celebrated 75 years together in July and are residing in South Point with their son.
7. Meat of the matter
It's a rare privilege to see a favorite business from one's childhood not only withstand the test of time and financial near financial ruin. An even rarer one to see a once furloughed employee return as CEO. Yet both are the case at the Ironton Rax.
In its heyday during the 1980s, Rax had more than 500 locations across the U.S., and sprinkled across the world but the suffered a few bankruptcies in the early '90s.
Rewinding to 1982, Rich Donohue walked into Rax in Ironton for a job, unknowingly causing a ripple effect that would set him on the course for an interesting factoid 30 years into the future.
Unfortunately, Donohue was laid off at the Ironton location in 1992, but returned 10 years later and bought the Ironton establishment — five years after that, Donohue bought the franchising and branding rights for Rax.
And Donohue isn't the only one with memories attached to the chain.
Before running the initial story, The Daily Independent made a social media post, asking if any other locals had special nostalgia attached to Rax.
Several chimed in, telling tales of their first high school jobs, first dates and birthday parties.
The love of the food and the memories keep the people coming back, ensuring that the restaurant won't disappear any time soon.
8. Golden Corral's grand re-opening
COVID-19 changed the course of many lives forever. The catastrophic times worsened when Golden Corral shut its doors at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.
For two years and one month, locals were forced to drive past the empty and seemingly desolate restaurant, wondering if the buffet would ever open again.
While the restaurant was padlocked, co-owners Annette Payne and Jace Stickdorn were bound and determined to bring the local favorite back in full swing.
After some updating, renovations and employing 100 people, a ribbon cutting was held to signify the reopening.
“After we closed with the onset of COVID, there was a real negative connotation,” he said. “Leaping ahead, we’re seeing a bigger response coming back and bigger crowds than we’ve ever had. I think what’s been proven is the way we serve food and how we serve it, it’s safer in a lot of cases than a lot of sit-down diners.”
9. G.C. Murphy building restored
After receiving a facelift, the G.C. Murphy building on Winchester Avenue welcomed two new tenants in August.
Friends since the age of 12, Jill Geyer Donta and Nancy Miller launched Broadway Books dedicated to getting people back to tangible reading with a focus on children's books and activities.
Next door Miller's daughters, Mikal Miller and Lakin Crace, handle The Mill, a trendy yet welcoming bakery, bar and eatery.
City commissioner Josh Blanton mentioned Dr. E.B. Gevedon, who purchased the building back in 2017 but passed away before seeing the fruits of his labor. "I know he would be so proud," Blanton said.
Broadway books is open Tuesdays and Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Mill operates Tuesday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., staying open an hour later on Saturday and open on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
10. YMCA turns 125
The local YMCA put up an impressive age number this year, ringing in its 125th year in the area.
Although on an older plot of land on Carter Avenue in Ashland, the YMCA first came to town in 1897. It moved to its new location on Megan Neyer Way in 1972.
Despite the pandemic, the YMCA seems to have recovered quickly, telling The Daily Independent in February that membership was more than 8,000.
"I believe that our YMCA is one of the gold stars of our community, focusing primarily on families and the development of mind, body and spirit. ... It has something for everyone," said coach E.B. Lowman- a former YMCA board member, serving nearly 40 years.
