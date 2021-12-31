New Year’s Eve is about optimism, looking forward to the next year.
But it’s also a time to look back, to see all that transpired for the last 365 days — the good, the bad and the ugly.
In the news, it’s easy to get caught up in the controversial, the bloody and the downright depraved — frankly, it’s what people want to read and our online metrics prove it. More people click on “Man ejected from car” than “Boy raises money to save organization.”
Setting aside the human propensity to rubber-neck, people still enjoy a feel-good, heartwarming story. After all, how else does Tom Hanks still get work?
But we don’t need to escape to Hollywood to get a case of the “feel goods.” Nope, there’s plenty of wonderful stories here, in our community.
The Daily Independent brings you the Top 10 Feel Good Stories that will bring a smile to even the sternest of our readership:
1. Holly Forbes, the Angel of Argillite
A longtime fixture on the local music scene, Holly Forbes’ meteoric rise on The Voice proved to be hands-down, flat-out, the No. 1 feel good story of the year for northeastern Kentucky. Born and raised in Greenup County and now a Catlettsburg resident, the hometown girl represented eastern Kentucky well in the national vocalist program, showing to all the little children of the region that despite all the hardships of Appalachia, dreams do come true.
Some singers may be contestants; Forbes was a symbol of the hardscrabble work ethic and moxie anyone from Appalachia has to show to get anywhere in this world.
2. Don’t cough on my parade
With the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, there’s no doubt the pandemic rages on. But thanks to the rollout of vaccinations, a return to normalcy was possible — and nowhere was that seen more than in the area’s fairs, parades and other events.
While it might seem like a decade ago — 2020 was a long year — it was nary a year ago that the stalls at fairgrounds were empty, streets only hosted traffic, dining halls remained empty, proms took place over Zoom and graduations were celebrated out of car windows.
This year, life started to get back to normal. Boyd, Carter and Greenup all had county fairs, Catlettsburg saw its Labor Day Parade, the Elks Club hosted its Thanksgiving and Christmas meals, folks swilled their beer at Firken Fest, the juniors and seniors pinned their corsages and put on their dancing shoes to make memories they’ll never forget.
Yes, COVID-19 is still a thing — but in 2021, northeastern Kentucky at least learned how to live with it and press on with the finer things in life.
3. Rock ...
For the most part, grandmas rock.
They have all the love and dedication of a mother, but they usually don’t have to worry about the responsibility and the discipline of day-in, day-out parenting. They can spoil the kids like milk in the back seat of a hot Chevy Cavalier and ride off into the sunset.
But some grandmas really rock — especially 85-year-old Belva Vanbibber Simpson, who took her 14-year-old great-granddaughter Gracie Howard to a Black Stone Cherry concert this year at the Paramount.
For Howard, it was her first live music event. Simpson had been with other family members — in fact, her late husband was the uncle of the band’s guitarist and backup singer Ben Wells. And like any sweet old lady, she brought gifts to the musician and visited for a while before the show.
4. ... and Roll
After the passing of longtime Garden Roller Rink owner Bill Franz in 2020, Ashland’s roller rink remained closed.
That was until early December, when David Roy, owner of Skateland of Campbell’s Creek in Charleston, reopened the rink. Roy, a longtime friend of Franz, has breathed new life into the rink and saved a nearly 50-year-old institution from the brink of extinction.
5. Smarter than a fifth-grader?
There are politicians, then there are leaders. The difference is, a politician talks about getting things done, while a leader actually gets things done.
Calettsburg Elementary School Student Council President Jenna Cumpston is a leader. Just ask her classmates.
In the fall of this year, Cumpston rallied her classmates to get a new playground for the school — and those aren’t cheap. But after literally pounding the pavement, hitting up the city council and a generous donation from AES, the local Arby’s franchise, that vision became a reality.
Cumpston and her classmates were ultimately able to raise $70,000 for the effort.
6. Do the Right Thing
Former Ashland Mayor Steve Gilmore was known for a lot of things — revitalizing the parks, transforming the riverfront into an attraction, Broadway Square and painting the bridges, just to name a few.
And that doesn’t even get into his long career in the school system.
At a nice little gathering at the Ashland Bus Station over the summer, Gilmore was honored with a street named after him — the portion of 15th Street between Greenup Avenue and the Riverfront was renamed “Steve Gilmore Way.”
Upon seeing the sign, the long-winded city leader was at a loss for words.
7. This is Jeopardy!
The year 2021 was a great year for Greenup Countians and televised contests.
Case in point — Claire Lyon.
Daughter of attorney Jim Lyon — and granddaughter of the late Judge Jimmy Lyon — Claire always enjoyed quiz bowls, playing on academic teams throughout school and blurting out answers during Jeopardy!.
So when she saw an opportunity to audition, she took it and wound up appearing on the renowned game show in early October.
Unfortunately, Lyon went up against Matt Amodio, who holds the second-longest winning streak in Jeopardy! history. At final Jeopardy!, Lyon had $5,600 while Amodio was up $43,800.
While both answered the clue correctly — “What is a duck-bill platypus?” — the runaway lead was too much to overcome.
But she’ll always be a winner in Greenup County.
8. Beef, it’s what’s for dinner
Local man Tyler Wells is a man with a dream — and soon that dream will be a tasty, tasty reality.
That’s because Wells announced this year he will be building the AW Meat House out by EastPark. Set for opening in Spring 2022, the meat processing facility will specialize in cattle, swine and deer.
A family man, Wells said it’s named after his four children, all who have a name that starts with the letter A.
Wells has been involved with cattle ranching ever since he was a kid, raising his first calf when most little boys are raising heck with sling shots and pebbles. He told The Daily Independent it was always a crazy dream of his to open a meat processor — finally, with some encouragement from various folks in his life, he decided to shoot for the moon with it.
The meat house will eventually become a USDA certified beef and pork facility, serving a dire need in the region.
9. Gotta have Faith
Hometown beauty queen and local volunteer Faith Fountain did well representing not just Ashland but the entire Commonwealth of Kentucky this year at the Ms. United States Pageant in Las Vegas.
Fountain had won Miss Congeniality at the pageant in 2019 — then she came back and won the Popular Choice Award in 2021, adding yet another tally mark to northeastern Kentucky in national competitions this year.
Fountain ran on a platform of volunteerism in the pageant, which she picked up from her late grandfather.
“Granddad took me to nursing homes and mowing lawns — anywhere I was with Granddad, he was a big person in the community as far as helping others,” Fountain said.
10. From the Brink
On New Year’s Day 2021, Kaylee Litteral spent the evening eating pizza and riding four-wheelers with her boyfriend.
The then-senior at Fairview High was feeling great — then she woke up sick.
It turns out, she had a COVID-related ailment that attacked her lungs, heart and kidneys, rendering the healthy young lady on a ventilator in April — practically on death’s door.
While nurses and doctors at Cabell Huntington worked around the clock to bring her back, her mother said God intervened.
Thousands prayed for the young lady and she made a speedy recovery, going on to graduate high school.
(606) 326-2653 |