ASHLAND Clothing has always been a passion for J.D. Crockrel. Now, it’s a business.
His store, called Jay’s Threads, will have its grand opening at 1 p.m. today.
“We have a variety of men’s attire, from business suits, wedding attire, walking suits, blazers, dress shirts, dress shoes and tux rentals, and accessories such as tie sets, cuff links, suspenders, tie clips, lapel pins,” Crockrel said.
The store will carry sizes 38 to 60 and he said he’s planning on getting in some children’s suits. Crockrel said they also will offer custom suits.
“Our store is the only store in the Tri-State that offers in-style and up-to-date trends,” he said. “Our customer service is five star and top notch. We will go above to get what you want.”
Crockrel’s first job working in men’s clothing was at JC Penney.
“I’ve always loved to dress up, so I’ve been doing this my whole life and I’m known for my outfits,” he said. “My wife has worked in several retail stores and managed an office, so she is great with the paperwork side of things. So we just really complement each other and know that we’re gonna knock it out of the park.”
He said others noticed how he dressed and asked for advice, which helped lead him to open a store.
The building, at 213 16th St., was God-sent, he said.
“The Lord gave us that location. I was driving by in downtown Ashland and saw this empty storefront,” Crockrel said. “When I reached out to the building owner, we had a nice conversation and he offered me the building to run out.”
Crockrel, who also is pastor of Christ Temple in Ashland, said as an Ironton native, he loves his hometown. But his wife, Chantelle, is an Ashlander, so they chose to live in Ashland.
“The longer I have been here, the more I love this city,” he said.
Jay’s Threads will be open until 6 p.m. today. Regular store hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Private appointments are available by calling (606) 694-2473 or by booking on Facebook.
“We’re so excited for all of our family and friends to come and see the store and support us,” Crockrel said. “We already appreciate how much support we have gotten, so we’re ready to serve the community.”
(606) 326-2661 |