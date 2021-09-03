SANDY HOOK The Elliott County Tobacco Festival gets under way today and will continue through Sunday.
Craft vendors, inflatables and tobacco stick decorating are planned.
A raffle for a bus tour by Jett Tours to Myrtle Beach is planned; cost is $10 per ticket or three tickets for $25. Other raffles include
• A year of family membership at the Ashland Area YMCA; $5 per ticket or six tickets for $25.
• Handmade quilt by Debbie Whitt; $5 per ticket or six tickets for $25.
Raffle tickets may be purchased by emailing tobaccofestival@hotmail.com.
Open mic will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m. today.
Performing at 6 p.m. will be Shelby Lore; at 7 p.m. Dustin Burchett and Kentucky Clear; at 8 p.m. George Molton; 10 p.m. City Heat.
Music on Saturday will begin at 4 p.m. with New Beckham County Ramblers; 5 p.m. Moonlight Mile; 6 p.m. Long Drive; 7 p.m. Fenced In; 8 p.m. Junior Sisk Band; 10 p.m. Hammertowne.
Sunday brings Gospel Day: 5 p.m. will offer an old-time gospel sing with preaching starting at 2 p.m. with brother Josh Sloas. Music will follow with local bluegrass gospel and gospel music.
COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
For more information, call Dewey Smith at (606)548-0989; Shirley Prater at (606) 495-2009; Debbie Whitt at (606) 356-5410; Johnda Weaver at (606) 495-2108; or Steve Curry at (937) 581-0748.