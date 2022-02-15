RUSSELL Revitalize Russell is planning “Toast of the Town,” a fundraiser set for Saturday, Feb. 26, at Venue at the Edge.
Tracy Frye, president of the organization, said all the proceeds will go to develop a vacant lot on Ferry Street.
“We’re going to landscape and put a bell tower there and make it a place where families can come and picnic or just sit out and enjoy Ferry Street,” Frye said.
A live auction and a silent auction are planned. Frye said many big-ticket items will be auctioned, including an antique Corvette.
“There’s also a special surprise at the end,” she said. “We’re super excited.” Auction items may be seen on the group’s Facebook page.
Musical entertainment will be presented by Person To Person, which includes Anne Stephens singing, with her husband, Tom, playing piano and guitar; their son Aaron on percussion; their son Isaac on trumpet and saxophone; and Ryan McGillicuddy, assistant professor of music at Morehead State University, playing bass.
“We will play recognizable standards from the 1940s,” Anne Stephens said. “Playing live jazz is one of our favorite things to do and to do it close to home for people we know is exciting.”
Cocktails will be served at 5:30, with a formal dinner and dancing to follow.
Food will be catered by Spice of Life. Shrimp cocktail and antipasto skewers will be served during the cocktail hour; dinner will include pepper-crusted prime rib, Kentucky bourbon-glazed salmon, garlic mashed potatoes, mixed seasonal vegetables, rolls and cheesecake.
Tickets may be obtained by emailing revitalizerussell@gmail.com. A table for eight is $1,000. Individual tickets are $150 each.