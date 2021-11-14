ASHLAND The Tri-State Narcotics Team has taken another dealer down, according to a press release.
The TNT — a DEA cross-jurisdiction narcotics task force — working alongside Boyd County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 28-year-old Martez Foy Friday on federal drug charges, according to the release.
Foy, who split time between Ashland and Huntington, was taken into custody without incident at the 29th Street Marathon station pursuant to a federal indictment from the Southern District of West Virginia, the release stated.
The indictment relates to a fentanyl distribution case investigated by the DEA in both Huntington and Ashland, the release stated.
Foy is now being held at the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville awaiting arraignment.
DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jack Sparks gave dealers across the Tri-State notice in the press release.
“If you traffic fentanyl and pump poison into our neighborhoods and community, the DEA and our partner agencies are coming for you. We will bring you to justice,” Sparks wrote. “Expect to see us soon.”
The TNT consists of drug investigators from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department, the Raceland Police Department, the Russell Police Department and special agents with the DEA.
The officers of the TNT focus on federal drug investigations in Huntington, Ceredo and Kenova in West Virginia and Boyd, Carter and Greenup counties in Kentucky.