ASHLAND For three weeks, the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus has set records in terms of infections.
A media release from King’s Daughters Medical Center President Kristie Whitlatch said the number of patients infected continues to grow.
“Omicron ... has led to a local surge almost beyond comprehension. For the past couple of weeks, we’ve been posting our case numbers and each week, the numbers have gotten bigger and bigger,” Whitlatch said, noting Wednesday’s testing resulted in 700 positive results and Thursday yielded 800, compared to the highest number of positive cases during last fall’s surge, which recorded 500 positive cases.
Even though Omicron seems to cause less severe illness, especially for those who are vaccinated and boosted, the strain is highly contagious and causes many more to become ill. Whitlatch said the increased numbers of those infected are causing hospitalizations and death rates to climb.
“Making things worse, the antibody therapy effective in treating Omicron is in very short supply,” she said. “There are days we have none (zero, zilch) available. This is almost unheard of in today’s medicine.”
KDMC, like many businesses, is struggling with staff shortages and has closed some departments as a way of coping, Whitlatch said. “We have sent people home to work and asked those working not to eat together,” she said.
She also praised the hard-working medical staff who are treating patients and asked the public for understanding.
“We have a team of staff and nurses who work 12 hours a day (and longer), seven days a week calling COVID-positive patients, answering their questions, checking on their health, and helping them understand next steps. We are grateful to the nurses who have come from other departments and out of retirement to help with this daunting task,” Whitlatch said.
“I know our community and our nation are tired of this nightmare. The fatigue shows as people try to pretend it isn’t happening; are unable to move forward; or mock it. Sadly, we are now at the point that people are taking their anger and their frustrations out on the health care workers who are just trying to care for you and about you.
“So of all the things I have asked before, I have one more thing to ask. Please, please, please try to show some grace and kindness to all, especially health care workers,” she continued. “Not just those at King’s Daughters. All of our health care heroes are tired and beaten, but they continue to be determined. They are just trying to do their jobs and help the people in our communities. They are doing their best to function in a world where the rules change every single day. Being confrontational toward them, yelling at them, threatening them does not change anything. Kindness and consideration do.”
Those who test positive via KDMC’s testing program will be called, Whitlatch said, but patients also can check their MyChart account, where results will be posted as soon as they are available, but the high rate of infection is causing the process to slow.
“We are hopeful this surge will come to an end soon, but our best guess is early- to mid-February,” she said. Meanwhile, she’s asking the public to continue following COVID-19 protocols:
“Wash your hands. Wear a mask. Social distance. Avoid large gatherings. Vaccinate,” she said, adding thanks to those who have prayed, sent notes and emails and generally encouraged the medical center's staff.
“We’ll get through this together,” she said. “Our team is grateful for (words of encouragement). It helps us stay committed and energized in this long battle.”