Tips for taking dog to the lake
• Among other dangers, warm weather always brings a rise in the risk of encountering brain-eating amoeba most often found in hot, stagnant water. Avoid small bodies of water that are not moving.
• Hot weather also means a bloom of blue-green algae (actually a bacteria) on many lakes and ponds. This algae is toxic for dogs and can be fatal.
• Always, always carry dog poop bags to the lake, just as you would to a dog hotel or any other dog-friendly location.
• Not only is it the law for you to scoop the poop, but dog waste can contribute to the growth of contaminants in the water.
• Beware of water snakes; keep a close eye on your dog so he’s not nosing around holes in riverbanks or lakeshores.
• Dog life jackets are a must for boating dogs but they’re also recommended if your dog is an unsure swimmer.
• Avoid dangerous currents in fast-flowing streams.
• Bring fresh water for your dog, as it’s safer than lake water.
• Just as our feet do when they’re wet for an extended period, dog paws get soft when they’re swimming, making them even more susceptible to getting cut by broken glass and metal.
• Water in floppy ears can lead to ear infections. If your dog has been prone to ear infections, talk with your vet about an ear cleaning solution you can carry on your swimming trips.
• Wet fur on the drive home can make your dog more prone to hot spots and other skin issues. If you have access to fresh water, it’s great to rinse your dog off then dry him before the trip home.
• Similarly, wet collars can also cause hot spots. Either bring a fresh collar to change your dog into after the swim or make sure your dog is wearing a waterproof collar for a dry ride home.
• Once you’re home, brush out your dog and do a good head to tail check looking for ticks, cuts, thorns and any potential problems.
