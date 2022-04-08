ASHLAND A huge wrestling aficionado, one Ashland store owner has managed to bring a glimpse of the ring to his stores, and he plans to continue that.
Earl Mollette, owner of Time Warp, said Jake the Snake Roberts is coming on Saturday, June 11 from noon to 3 p.m.
“And we are working on getting two other wrestlers that day, and I will announce them soon,” he said.
Mollette also has wrestling conventions in the works, notably Bluegrass Wrestling Con II which will have around a dozen male and female wrestlers at the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center on Saturday, May 7. Diamond Dallas Page is among the featured wrestlers coming.
Wrestlers will appear at the Highlands Museum from noon until 4 p.m., then patrons can head to the Armory in Ashland where doors open at 6 p.m. and wrestling matches begin at 7:30 p.m., featuring former WWE Legends. Mollette said tickets and “Meet and Greets” for events can be purchased at any Time Warp location or online at Eventbrite.
Mollette said for the conventions, there will be vendors from around the Tri-State bringing in toys, cards and other memorabilia for your favorite wrestler to sign. Vendors will sell food.
Mollette said the wrestler appearances are a crowd pleaser with a good turnout — the first one was in the January before the COVID-19 pandemic. Bluegrass Wrestlin Con I was in November 2021.
“And we already have our third one planned for Oct. 1 of this year,” he said.
Mollette said he is excited about the wrestling cons and looks forward to getting bigger and better.
“Right now the cons are one-day conventions, but we hope to go to two days soon. We’re growing slowly right now because we don’t want to get too big too quick. But I think by next year we will be going to two days,” he said.
The best way to get the most up to date information about Time Warp’s upcoming events is on their Facebook page, Mollette said. Information is also available on the Facebook page of co-sponsor FTC. Information is also available on timewarpashland.com, where there are links to both past and current conventions.
“If you visit our website, you can see what we did last year,” he said.
Time Warp has two locations in Ashland, on 222 16th Street and next to Hot Topic in the Ashland Town Center Mall. At the mall location, Time Warp also has a kiosk next to GameStop.
Time Warp features a wide variety of collectible items ranging from new and vintage toys, classic vinyl albums, to games and figurines.
“We have Magic the Gathering, Pokemon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and RPGs (Role Playing Games) like Dungeons & Dragons,” Mollette said.
“In fact, they are playing D&D in the back right now,” he said on a recent Saturday.
Mollette said he likes to offer his customers anything they like to collect. And like the gamers in his back room playing the popular RPG, he also regularly provides a space for them to enjoy those games, often running tournaments as well.
“We are working on a better game room, and hopefully we will have that ready in a couple of months once we do some HVAC work to the space.”
Mollette said Ashland is getting bigger and better all of the time, and he hopes to grow with it.
“But we have a lot of space right now,” he said. “And I try to fill it up with whatever people are interested in. We try to focus on everything people want. But right now video games are huge, and Pokemon is a very popular second. D&D is a little slow coming back because of COVID, but we do have openings for D&D nights if people want to come in and play. We give them the space and they can join games already playing or play their own. We just want people to have fun.
“We are also getting ready to start our Magic the Gathering tournaments again,” Mollette added. “We had the first Magic tournament in two years last Wednesday. We invited 20 people, and about 10 decided to come in.”
Mollette said with those tournaments he does a lot of “drafts,” where players start with three packs of cards. “I open a pack and take a card,” he said. “And then pass the pack to the next person. So basically you choose the cards you want from the decks for play. And you build your deck that way.
“That’s the best format for the tournaments, and everyone loves it,” Mollette said. “All the employees like to play it, and we have a lot of regulars who come in to play. It’s $15 to join the draft, and $5 from each player goes into the prize pool. You get to keep the cards, and if 10 people are playing then that $50 is split 60/40 between first and second place for store credit on anything in the store. It’s a really good way for people who are just starting to build their decks.”
He plans to run tournaments every two weeks to start.
Everyone has their personal favorite in pop culture whether it be card games, RPGs, board games or comics, Mollette said.
“But I guess my personal favorite is the wrestler figurines, autographed,” he said. He has memorabilia like that autographed by every wrestler who has appeared in his stores. And he also makes sure there are collectibles (including pictures) available at the table of each wrestler at the meet and greets in case customers don’t have their own.
“I try to get their best figures and have them autographed to Time Warp,” Mollette said. That is what he mostly collects these days, but he tries to make all the collectibles his customers want available to them.
“It’s all about what makes you happy,” he said. “And everyone needs to be happy.”