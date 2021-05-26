On Saturday, Time Warp will host two WWE Diva Legends, of the world of professional wrestling, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Melina Perez and Jillian Hall will be meeting and greeting, and will be available for autographs at the Time Warp’s Ashland Town Center Mall store. But what many wrestling fans might not know is that one of the Divas scheduled to appear is a local talent. Jillian Hall is originally from Greenup County.
“I grew up in Greenup County and graduated from Greenup County High School,” Hall said. “I have wanted to be a wrestler since I was around 10 years old. I started watching wrestling with my uncle. I got hooked at that point and started telling everyone I was going to be a wrestler, but no one took me seriously.”
For a short time, it appeared as though she had changed her mind because she said that by high school her interests had shifted to typical high school pursuits. But she still maintained an interest, watching it occasionally, she said.
“When I graduated from high school, I went to Northern Kentucky University,” Hall said. “But I wasn’t really happy with going to school, because I thought that I wasn’t doing what I was supposed to be doing.”
During that time, Hall said that she went to a wresting RAW event in Lexington and was once again bitten by the wrestling bug.
“When I came back from that, I immediately found and enrolled in a wrestling school in Cincinnati,” Hall said.
“I got started that week, training to wrestle,” Hall said. Initially, she wrestled in the independent circuit, wresting in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana area for the most part. This continued for a few years, she said, until she did a tryout for the developmental territory of WWE Wrestling in 2003.
“I got accepted, then moved to Louisville, and started training in WWE for a couple of years until I got brought up to Smackdown in July of 2005,” Hall said.
Hall said she wrestled in Smackdown, then eventually got moved to RAW. She continued there until she requested her release in 2011.
Prior to requesting and receiving her release from RAW, Hall came full circle and began training up and coming wrestlers herself, though by this time the training facility had relocated to Tampa, Florida. Hall said her reason for requesting the release was that she had grown tired of being on the road. By that time, she was living in Orlando, so the training position worked out well, she said. After a short time training new wrestlers, Hall said she thought she would retire.
“I said that I was going to retire and start a family,” Hall said. “But at that time, it really didn’t work out that way.”
Eventually she said that she began doing bookings and appearances again, even traveling overseas. This lasted for a few years, until her subsequent retirement in 2016. “I thought that was it, but I don’t think you ever really stop wrestling once you are a wrestler. There is always more to do.
“My best friend in wrestling, Melina, is coming to town,” she added. “Beginning Saturday morning we will be doing a seminar about wrestling, and in the afternoon, we will be heading over to Time Warp is Ashland at the Mall,” Hall said.
The seminar will be conducted at the school where Hall now teaches — The Art of Grappling — in Ironton.