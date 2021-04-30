ASHLAND Three new retailers are now in the Ashland Town Center. One will host a grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony today.
The Preppy Turtle and Neel Thredz Spa are already open. Time Warp will open today next to Hot Topic. The ribbon cutting is set for 11 a.m. in front of the store.
Time Warp, which already has a location in Ashland on 16th Street, offers a mix of sports merchandise, sports memorabilia, sports cards, vintage toys, Warhammer, board games, Funko pops, posters and more.
Today, customers can enter to win prizes with a $10 minimum purchase. Prizes include a Nintendo Switch, a $400 box of basketball cards, two $100 Time Warp gift cards and 10 tickets to the FTC wrestling event on May 14. WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons will be at Time Warp from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The Preppy Turtle, which is located near Five Below, opened in early March. The locally owned and operated store aims to bring southern hospitality to its customers while featuring the Simply Southern clothing line, accessories and gifts. It is recognized as a preferred retailer for the brand.
Neel Thredz Spa has been open for a couple weeks. It offers eyebrow threading and tinting, upper-lip threading, full face and sideburns. The store is accepting walk-in customers.
“We are proud that these three retailers chose Ashland Town Center for their new home,” said Vicki Ramey, Ashland Town Center’s general manager.