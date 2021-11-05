EDITOR’S NOTE: A similar story focusing on middle and high schools will appear in Monday’s edition.
The Kentucky Department of Education standards “incorporate the five arts disciplines of dance, media art, music, theater and visual art,” according to the KDE website. “Schools are urged to provide their students with rigorous arts programs that emphasize the four Artistic Processes of Creating, Performing/Presenting/Producing, Responding and Connecting.”
The school report card data released annually by KDE gives a list of opportunities in the arts as well as the instructional minutes students receive per week in the arts. This data is broken down by school for each of the five categories. It is important to note, elementary schools and high schools with middle school grade students are still categorized based on the school’s name.
Elementary Schools
“The visual and performing arts instructional program in the primary and intermediate grades centers on an exploration of the art forms of dance, media arts, music, theatre and visual arts. Emphasis should be placed on exposing students to a variety of arts through active experiences in all five art forms,” according to KDE.
At the elementary level, schools in the area range from 40 minutes to 1,080 minutes of instruction in the arts per week. Eleven elementary schools provide instructional minutes in dance, eight supply theater instruction and 15 give instructional minutes in media arts. Thirty-one elementary schools provide instructional minutes in music and 33 supply instruction in visual art.
It is notable that the range of instructional minutes changes if only considering those with only elementary level students. The range becomes 40 to 225 instructional minutes. Two outliers are Blaine Elementary and Fallsburg Elementary in Lawrence County, both of which educate students through the eighth grade.
All but eight schools distribute instructional minutes between each of the offerings evenly with three schools putting 100% of instructional minutes in one of the five disciplines, three schools providing equal access to all five and five schools spreading minutes evenly among three disciplines. Fourteen schools split the time 50/50.
Those offering only one discipline are Argillite, McKell and Wurtland Elementary Schools, all in Greenup County. Each offers instruction in music. Argillite and Wurtland provide 45 instructional minutes and McKell provides 40 minutes in the area.
All but one school splitting time equally between two disciplines spend time in music and visual arts. Oakview is the only one to offer a different combination, splitting its 90 minutes between dance and music.
Fairview Elementary has the largest number of instructional minutes split between music and visual arts with 160 total minutes. Laurel Elementary (Lewis Co.) splits 110 minutes between the two and Louisa East (Lawrence Co.) divides 100 total instructional minutes to music and visual arts.
Star Elementary (Carter Co.) and Campbell Elementary (Raceland-Worthington) spend 90 minutes with an equal split of music and visual art. Caltettsburg Elementary (Boyd Co.), Carter City Elementary (Carter Co.), Heritage Elementary (Carter Co.), Louisa West Elementary (Lawrence Co.), Olive Hill Elementary (Carter Co.) Russell-McDowell Intermediate (Russell) and Tygart Creek Elementary (Carter Co.) evenly distribute 80 instructional minutes in visual art and music each week.
Two schools come close to a 50% split. Tollesboro Elementary (Lewis Co.) spends 115 total minutes with 52.17% in visual arts and 47.83% in media arts. Lewis County Central spends 53.13% of the schools 96 total instructional minutes in music and 46.87% in visual arts.
The five schools offering an equal spread of three arts disciplines are Charles Russell Elementary (Ashland), Crabbe Elementary (Ashland), Elliott County Intermediate, Poage Elementary (Ashland), and Prichard (Carter Co.). Prichard and Elliott County Intermediate offer dance as the additional art experience and the three elementary schools in the Ashland Independent School District offer media arts.
Three elementary schools offer all five disciplines with an equal 20% for each category. Those schools are in the top five of largest instructional minutes. Fallsburg Elementary (Lawrence Co.) offers 450 total instructional minutes, Summit Elementary (Boyd Co.) offers 225 total instructional minutes and Cannonsburg (Boyd Co.) offer 150 total instructional minutes.
Blaine Elementary (Lawrence Co.) is the only other elementary to offer all five disciplines, but puts more time into certain disciplines. The school spends 50% of its 1,080 instructional minutes in music, 16.66% in both visual arts and dance, and 8.33% in both media arts and theater.
Elliott County Primary places more emphasis on visual arts and dance with 42.86% of the school’s 140 total minutes spent in each discipline. The school spends the 14.28% remaining in media arts.
Other schools put emphasis on music and visual art while adding time in other areas.
Greysbranch Elementary (Greenup Co.) spends 130 instructional minutes in the arts with 34.6% spent in both music and visual arts and 15.4% spent in dance and theater. Hager Elementary (Ashland) spends 120 minutes in the arts each week with 37.5% each in music and visual art, and 12.5% in dance and media arts. Russell Primary spends 40.18% in both music and visual arts, and 19.64% in media arts.
Garrison Elementary spends 70 instructional minutes in the arts each week 85.71% of the time is in music and 14.29% is in dance.