ASHLAND Eighteen-year-old Chase Morgan admitted he was supposed to be in school at 1:30 on Thursday afternoon, but he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to be present for the Ashland Skate Park ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Morgan, Shane Ayerst and several other local skaters provided input as the City of Ashland rapidly completed the project.
“We were able to put it in the budget, put in a design and get it implemented within a year,” said Mayor Matt Perkins.
The $144,364 investment “is the best use of taxpayer dollars,” Perkins said. Ramps, signage and installation cost $136,764. Concrete cost $7,600.
The Ashland Skate Park features quarter pipes, wedges, stairs, halfpipes, bank ramps, grind rails and more.
Morgan, who began skating four years ago, touted it as the best skate park in the Tri-State. Ironton, Huntington and Barboursville also have parks, he said. He also called it the safest.
“This is better than King’s Island and Christmas rolled into one,” Morgan said.
Morgan’s father, Clinton, has been skating for 30 years.
“When he was a kid, they didn’t have any place to skate,” said the younger Morgan. “He was always getting run out by cops downtown. The fact he has a skate park in his back yard, essentially, is a pretty big deal.”
The mayor, all of the commissioners, Fire Chief Greg Ray, Police Chief Todd Kelley and City Manager Mike Graese were there for the grand opening.
“There are the rules right there,” Commissioner Marty Gute gave a message to the community before the ribbon was snipped. “Take good care of this. Take some ownership. This is yours.”
Perkins credited Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs for being a champion of a new skate park for more than a decade.
Perkins said all of the local feedback helped push the project along.
“We had multiple people reaching out to us — kids, adults — wanting us to know the skate park was not the way it should be, and how they wanted it to be,” Perkins said.
Morgan called the park “pitch perfect.”
“I couldn’t ask for anything better, to be honest,” he said. “It’s very beginner friendly, but also if you know what you’re doing, you’ll have a blast.”
The Ashland Skate Park is adjacent to the AK Sports Park at 4535 Blackburn Ave. It is open daily from dawn to dusk for skateboards and inline skates only.
“This is part of our overall strategy to improve the parks system,” Perkins said.
