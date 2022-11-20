ASHLAND Thanksgiving preparation kicked off Saturday in Ashland, where hundreds are anticipated to turn out for the annual Elks dinner.
Almost a dozen volunteers marked the first day of Thanksgiving meal preparation by stuffing 25-pound turkeys early Saturday morning at the Elks Lodge for the grand feast planned for Thanksgiving Day.
2022 marks 30 years of tradition, Mark Ison, the coordinator for the Ashland Elks Dinner said.
"The only year we missed was 2020," citing COVID-19 for the cancellation.
“This will be going on 30 years that we've been making Thanksgiving dinners for the needy and it is not necessarily just for the homeless. If your family is out of town and you don't have anyone to be with, you can come out here and sit — I guarantee you will make friends,” he said.
Roughly 26 hours of preparation is what Ison said it will take to ready the meals that will be handed out Thanksgiving morning and early afternoon. He said although about a dozen volunteers showed up Saturday, he anticipates that number to be exponentially higher on Thanksgiving Day.
Among the volunteers that appeared on Nov. 19 on Saturday morning was Ron Broughton, who has been a member of The Elks for 41 years, he said.
“It feels good when you see the people coming in and eating — They can't appreciate us enough," he said.
Another familiar volunteer was Steve Stewart, who has been helping with this tradition for 15 to 20 years.
“I have been a member of The Elks for many years and it’s a good opportunity to give back to the community," he said. "Most of us have been blessed and it's a good time to give back. It’s very important for me to be here helping. On Thanksgiving day you will see people down here from all walks of life — folks that can afford to do it and folks that can’t afford Thanksgiving dinner.”
Ison said he has not had Thanksgiving dinner with his family for multiple years now. “This is my family when it comes to Thanksgiving," he said. “It gives you a warm feeling in your heart to help someone have a meal to eat on Thanksgiving.”
Ison labeled volunteers as the backbone of how the grand feast stays operational.
“There will be waiters, people answering the phones, people delivering, people in the kitchen,” he said. "I have a bunch of people in the dining room area to help with catering and seating."
Ison said he has seen volunteers in the past range from 9 years old to 65.
“We’ve already started stuffing turkeys today, we will finish tomorrow (Sunday) — some are still frozen,” he said. "Then we will start putting the turkeys in the oven at midnight tonight (Saturday night).
"We make homemade dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, sweet potatoes, rolls and desserts," he said.
Ison said as the years went along so have the mouths to feed.
“Since the start of this, years ago, we began with about 600 people to feed,” he said. Present day, they are expecting to serve approximately 1,700 people.
“If you do not have a family you can come down here and eat with us from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.," Ison said. “We ask people to call in and let us know how many meals are needed and we will bag them up — they can pull up front and we will hand it to them.”
Volunteers will begin answering phone calls starting at 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 24, followed with the lodge opening up to the public from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Phone calls for delivery can be directed to (606) 324-5720 or (606) 325-3557.