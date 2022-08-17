ASHLAND Entertainment and fair food will greet visitors to Poage Landing Days, Ashland’s annual fall founder’s day celebration on the third weekend on September.
This year’s event, scheduled for Sept. 16, 17 and 18, will feature a performance by country music star Pam Tillis, Paul Pace and many local musicians, several favorite activities and appearances by WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett.
A children’s pageant will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sept. 17 at Broadway Square. Categories range from newborns to 12-year-olds. Registration fee is $60 and participants must arrive fully dressed by 2:30 p.m. Registration forms are available at poagelandingdays.com and a completed form and check may be mailed to Poage Landing Days Children Pageant, Attn: Cecilia Lambert, 540 Eden Place, Ashland KY, 41101.
Registration must be received by Sept. 16. Attendees are encouraged to bring seating. For more information, call Lambert at (740) 533-7258.
Schedule of events:
Sept. 16
Noon — Festival opens; children’s amusements and activities; arts and crafts vendors and food.
On the Armstrong Stage:
Noon to 2 p.m. — Chain Reaction.
6 to 7:15 p.m. — Barry Frazee.
7:45 to 9 p.m. — Jason Mays Band.
16th Street Stage
5 to 7 p.m. — Meet and Greet with WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett ($30 selfie, $30 autograph; $50 combo selfie/autograph; $20 additional autographs (max 10).
7 to 9 p.m. — FTC Wrestling
Sept. 17
10 a.m. — Festival opens.
10 a.m. to 10 p.m. — Children’s amusements and activities; arts and crafts vendors and food.
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Southern Fried Cone Fest, 17th. Street skateboard race.
Cincinnati Circus Company shows at 12:15, 3, 5:45 and 8:30 p.m.
Armstrong Stage
Noon to 12:45 p.m. — AXIS.
1 to 1:45 p.m. — “Swinging with Elvis” by Lee Dean.
2 to 2:45 p.m. — Griffin Mason.
3 to 3:45 p.m. — Maddox Hale.
4 to 4:45 p.m. — Against the Grain.
5 to 5:45 p.m. — She and I.
Main Stage at 16th Stage
7 p.m. — Opening Ceremonies.
7:30 p.m. — Paul Pace.
9 p.m. — Pam Tillis.
Sept. 18
11 a.m. — Festival opens.
8 a.m. — Southern Friend Cone, Ramey Street skateboard face.
Church Service
Main Stage at 16th Stage
10:30 a.m. — Morning fellowship.
11 a.m. — Service begins.
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Arts and vendors.
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Children’s amusement and Activities, vendors.
Cincinnati Circus Company shows at 11:45 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.
Armstrong Stage
1 to 1:45 p.m. — Bended Knee.
2 to 2:45 p.m. — Tony Wilson.
3 to 3:45 p.m. — Janetta Blevins.
4 to 4:45 p.m. — The Pink Ladies.
5 to 5:45 p.m. — Country Drive.