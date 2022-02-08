CATLETTSBURG If there’s one word to sum up Tuesday’s Boyd County Fiscal Court meeting, it’s “TIF.”
Actually, that’s three words — Tax Increment Financing.
The majority of Tuesday’s meeting turned into an informational session on how the TIF District works, in anticipation for a proposed designation at the Camp Landing Entertainment District.
Attorney James E. Parsons, who spent over the last 16 or so years writing up the paper work for TIF Districts around the Commonwealth, presented the basics for how the district would work in Boyd County.
Along with that presentation, Parsons also got into Industrial Revenue Bonds (IRB), another proposal for 65 acres of land out by Ky. 180 and U.S. 60 for a proposed shopping center.
While neither plan — the TIF or the IRB — was explicitly discussed in detail, Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said he wanted Parsons, who was retained by the county for the TIF work, to explain each concept so the public could have a better understanding as things develop.
Chaney said Tuesday’s meeting was originally supposed to be a public hearing on creating a TIF out at Camp Landing, but the notice didn’t make it in the newspaper in time for it to be a legal public hearing.
That public hearing would be at a later date, he added.
The TIF
According to Parsons, a local TIF — one without state monies (like the one in Ashland’s downtown) — is a fairly simple matter.
Any city or county can create the TIF district by designating the zone and establishing a baseline of “old revenues” — which are calculated based on the revenues collected in the prior calendar year before the TIF goes into effect.
Once the baseline is established, any revenue exceeding that old revenue number becomes eligible for reimbursement on capital economic development projects — both public and private — up to 100% (although, Parsons notes, that’s hardly been done).
The eligible taxes that could be pledged in the TIF are local real estate tax, occupational tax or payroll tax, Parsons said. Off-limits are the school and fire districts, however other entities — such as a library district — may choose to participate, Parsons noted.
So let’s say a land developer is working in a TIF designated area with an “old revenue” of $10,000 in the calendar year prior to the TIF being implemented. According to Parsons, the county would still collect that $10,000.
However, if the revenue from the taxes due to development comes out to $20,000, then the $10,000 in old revenue would be subtracted. For argument’s sake, if the TIF reimbursement is 80%, then that means that land developer would receive $8,000.
($20,000 (total revenue) – $10,000 (old revenue) = $10,000 (incremental revenue) x .80 (TIF Reimbursement Rate) =$8,000.)
According to Parsons, that money would be placed in a special account and released to the developer — who must provide documentation of the activities in terms of capital improvement and economic development — to be reimbursed for their investment.
There are two kinds of TIFs — local developmental area and developmental area. The difference is essentially local areas deal with undeveloped land and development areas typically relate to established blighted areas already developed. The local developmental area is not eligible for state funds, while the developmental area is.
Parsons said the Camp Landing TIF would not be eligible for state funds, however, he did not say which category it would fall into.
TIFs can also be tied to a bond, where the increment revenues are used to pay down on a bond that backs specific projects needed for the development, such as water, sewer, parking and other infrastructure needs.
Chaney said the TIF district under discussion would not be tied with any bond.
During the presentation, Parsons took questions from Commissioner Larry Brown and a few folks in the audience. One question that came up was the failure rates of TIF districts and if the county would be on the hook for anything.
Parsons said in all his time working in TIFs, he’s never seen a project go into default.
Parsons said since the way the county is pursuing this TIF — without tying it to a bond — there is no financial risk but could result in embarrassment if the project were to fall through. He said developers under these types of TIFs have a lot of incentive to continue growth and capital project work, because the more revenue they generate the more they’ll get reimbursed, up to a certain cap.
Chaney said the TIF district would in no way, shape or form lead to a tax increase — Parsons backed that up, stating the TIF monies are only based on the revenue collected, not the rate of the taxation.
IRB
Industrial Revenue Bonds are another no risk option for local governments, according to Parsons. According to Parsons, it works pretty simply — the county works as a middle man between the developer and a bond.
Basically, what happens is the while the IRB is in effect, the developer turns the title of the land over to the county and pays on the bond. In exchange, the county exempts the developer from paying property taxes, instead opting for a “Payment in Lieu of Taxes Agreement” (PILOT Agreement). That money, which is a lower rate than the property tax, is still goes back to the local taxing districts, according to Parsons.
Now, if the developer folds, Parsons said the county is not on the hook for the bond. Depending on how the county sets it up on the front end, the developer will either have the option to sell the property with the IRB attached to it with or without the county’s approval, Parsons said.
One advantage Parsons pointed out to a PILOT tax is when a local revenue increases in a local school district, typically state funds are curtailed. However, if the school is collecting monies from a PILOT Tax, that revenue does not count against its state funding, he said.
Once the bond is paid off, the title is turned back over to the land developer, or once the bond reaches maturity — whichever comes first, Parsons said.
Following the presentation, local resident Lori Bowling brought up a more practical concern — how would a shopping center affect flooding in the area?
“You talk about transparency, but you need to look long and hard at how this will affect the residents on North Big Run,” she said. “We had a beaver dam cause flooding up there last year; don’t you think a retail development will do the same thing?”
Chaney said nothing is set in stone yet and the developers will reach out about building in that area. He said the developers are “very easy to work with” and many of the flooding concerns could be addressed in the development.
“There’s going to be retention ponds and I’m sure we can get that river, creek or whatever it is, cleaned out,” he said. “This could be a positive development.”
Chaney also noted the county doesn’t have zoning, so whether or not the IRB comes to pass the developers could move forward anyways.
“We can’t control what they do with their land,” he said.
Bowling asked the fiscal court to talk to the people up and down Big Run to get an idea of how receptive they are to the project.
Ashland City Engineer Steve Cole, attending the meeting as a private citizen, asked for more information regarding both the TIF and the IRB projects.
Parsons said the Camp Landing project has investment projections of $85 million, while the proposed retail center would have up to $56 million in investment. Parsons said that information is available in a report.
(606) 326-2653 |