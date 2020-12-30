ASHLAND Former teen pop star Tiffany will perform Jan. 15 at the Paramount Arts Center.
Tiffany, 49, aka Tiffany Renee Darwish, known for her tours hitting shopping malls, is enjoying a resurgence in her popularity.
After her hit “I Think We’re Alone Now,” a remake of the Tommy James and the Shondells tune from 1967, the singer's releases fell short of her original album. After her “Hold an Old Friend's Hand,” which went platinum, little was seen of her.
However, in 2000, she released “Color of Silence,” and appeared nude in Playboy magazine in 2002.
In 2005 she independently released “Dust Off And Dance” and followed the release with a tour in 2006. Recently she has made cameo appearances on television, appeared in commercials, and has performed at gay rights events. She also has appeared in numerous reality television programs.
Today, Tiffany has rediscovered her love of music. Her latest album, which mixes rock and country, is 2018’s “Pieces of Me” and was a farewell to her old life and a nod to the new, as she and her husband separated and her writing goals pivoted to what she was really interested in.
After an intense tour supporting the album, she told The Guardian she found a lot of the audience were “my old mall fans: the women that are raising children on their own, or had some hard knocks, or going back into the workforce, or sitting home and going: ‘I’ve just totally lost myself. I don’t know where I am.’ My music is speaking to them, and they’re coming to shows, and it’s great. It’s awesome to see my music liberate them a little bit.”
(606) 326-2661 |
Tiffany will perform at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 15 at the Paramount Arts Center. Local group Holly and the Guy will open. For more information or tickets, call the PAC box office at (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com or call (606) 324-0007.