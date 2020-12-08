Amanda Plummer, of Greenup, said her childhood was completely normal, and she was as active as any other teenager all through school. At the age of 19, however, she began having debilitating symptoms that totally upended that previously normal life.
“I was 19 years old and perfectly healthy up to that point,” Plummer said. “I danced my whole life, played varsity soccer, was on the high school dance team, and had absolutely no problems.
“It was right after I turned 19 that I started having different issues,” Plummer said. “I started feeling sick all the time.”
But since she confesses that she is also one of those type of people who hates going to the doctor, she put it off for a long time.
“I didn’t even tell my mom for months,” she said. When she did finally tell her mother about the problems she had been having, Plummer’s mother took her to their family doctor, who ran tests to determine the cause of her problems.
The first diagnosis, she said, was that she had ulcerative colitis. According to the Mayo Clinic, “Ulcerative colitis is an inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that causes inflammation and ulcers (sores) in your digestive tract. Ulcerative colitis affects the innermost lining of your large intestine (colon) and rectum. Symptoms usually develop over time, rather than suddenly.
“Ulcerative colitis can be debilitating and can sometimes lead to life-threatening complications. While it has no known cure, treatment can greatly reduce signs and symptoms of the disease and bring about long-term remission.”
Said Plummer: “This is what they said in the very beginning. So, I started taking numerous medications, but they never seemed to work. And, in the meantime, I had other issues as well, such as my iron being super low. So along with the medicine I was taking iron infusions at the first of every week.
“My mother was getting frustrated,” Plummer recalled. “She was a nurse, and the fact that I wasn’t getting any better wasn’t acceptable to her.”
As her mother’s — and her own — frustration continued to grow, Plummer went on with her life as best as she was able. She got married at 20, a year after her diagnosis of ulcerative colitis, and by 21 her mother advised her that it was time for a second opinion.
“She basically told the doctor here that she wasn’t happy, and we needed a second opinion. So, after that we went to Cleveland Clinic,” Plummer said.
The trip to the Cleveland Clinic was the beginning of finding a true solution, Plummer said.
“I can remember that at Cleveland Clinic they did a colonoscopy; and the first thing my doctor there said was this was definitely Crohn’s,” she said. Not only was it a case of Crohn’s, she remembered, but the doctor had said that it was an extremely severe case.
The Mayo Clinic defines Crohn’s as “a type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It causes inflammation of your digestive tract, which can lead to abdominal pain, severe diarrhea, fatigue, weight loss and malnutrition.”
Inflammation caused by Crohn’s disease can involve different areas of the digestive tract in different people. This inflammation often spreads into the deeper layers of the bowel. Crohn’s disease can be both painful and debilitating, and sometimes may lead to life-threatening complications.
While there’s no known cure for Crohn’s disease, therapies can greatly reduce its signs and symptoms and even bring about long-term remission and healing of inflammation. With treatment, many people with Crohn’s disease are able to function well.”
The definitions of the two types of illnesses are quite similar, though the effects can differ drastically. Plummer said that she believes that since the symptoms are so similar, many people are often misdiagnosed.
“And it’s an easy, blanket diagnosis, so it can happen frequently,” she said. Plummer said that the doctors at the clinic began different treatments and different medication, and this went on for another roughly two years.
“I was about 23 when they told me that the medicine wasn’t working the way it should,” Plummer said. “They told me they wanted to do a temporary surgery to bypass my colon for a time, hoping it would allow it to heal. So, we tried that for six months in 2013, and that is when I got my ileostomy bag. I was only supposed to have that for a very short period of time. But six months later, they did another scope and found that basically nothing had changed. My doctor then told me that I could live the way I was currently living, and be miserable for the rest of my life, or I could have my colon and rectum completely removed and make the bag permanent.”
It was the latter choice that Plummer decided upon.
“It was more of a mental thing, honestly,” she said of preparing herself for both the surgery and her new normal post-surgery. “Most days I don’t even notice I have the bag. But in the beginning at 23 and newly married, it wasn’t something I wanted. And I had to wrap my head around it, more than physically adapting. Physically, it made me feel so much better. I just had to get used to the ‘new me’ mentally.”
Gone now are the days of debilitating sickness that robbed her of living her life.
“I couldn’t get out of bed, and I couldn’t hold a job,” she said. At one point during the height of her extreme symptoms, Plummer said she was unable to do anything, and had dropped to 90 pounds because of those symptoms. Now she is able to eat whatever she chooses to eat, without the devastating reactions she had in the past. She is not currently taking any medications and hasn’t had a “flare-up” in years.
“Now I am what they call in remission,” she said. “But my life is so much more normal. And I love spending my days chasing a 2- and a 3-year-old around.
“I tell everyone who has severe Crohn’s to go ahead and have the surgery,” Plummer said. “No one wants to have a bag; but I would choose it again and again to get my life back.”