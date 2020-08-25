The locally made movie "Are We the Waiting" will be available at Walmart, Target, Best Buy and other major retailers and streaming on Amazon Prime on Tuesday.
The psychological thriller was filmed in Ashland by Michael Taylor Pritt of Deering, Oho. A Fairview High School graduate, Pritt wrote, directed and appeared in the movie. Last year, Taylor released "Night Howl," another horror film made in Ashland which won him the S.O.S Indie Spirit Award. It also was awarded Official Selections Awards at other film festivals.
In "Are We The Waiting," a group of friends vacation to a house in the country to have a weekend they’ll never forget. But their fun weekend quickly becomes the most horrific time of their lives when they find out they aren’t the only ones in the house.
Pritt said must of the filming was done at his old house near Central Park.
"We also used a couple locals businesses for locations and the train station," he said.
The cast of all local actors includes, in addition to Pritt, Bridgette Kidd, Nathaniel Stewart, Alyssa Cordial, Alex Castle and Jeremy Wheeler.
Pritt's sister, Shandi Rae Pritt, is the cinematographer.
Pritt also has made “Miles Before Sleep” (2016); and “Run Time” (2015). His company is called Fun Time Productions.
Wild Eye Releasing is the distributor of both "Are We The Waiting" and "Night Howl."
