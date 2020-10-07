CATLETTSBURG Danny Sullivan, who works at the Marathon Refinery in Catlettsburg, was leaving the plant a little before 2 p.m on Wednesday.
Sullivan, who said he’s originally from Louisiana, said he got the green arrow and was in the median when a car went careening through the light and struck his F-250 flatbed.
“I don’t know who the heck hit me, but I spun around,” he said. “Somebody said it was that little car over the there.”
Sullivan pointed to a gray Chevrolet Cruze, its windshield cracked and front wheels bent. A red Chevrolet Silverado sat at the light, its driver-side rear wheel broke off and shoved up and under.
“I'm pretty sure that one was stopped there at the light,” Sullivan said.
A fourth car, a red Ford sedan, was already on the bed of a wrecker — it's hard to say where that vehicle fit into the crash that temporally shut down both lanes of U.S. 23 as emergency crews cleaned off the roadway.
Boyd County deputies on scene said they were still piecing together what happened and information would be forthcoming.
In addition to the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department, the England Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Boyd County EMS and Boyd County Emergency Management responded to the scene.
Moyer’s Towning and Auto Repair and Reyburn’s Towing of Kenova-Huntington also responded to clear away the wreckage.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, there was no word on any injuries resulting from the accident.
