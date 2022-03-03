GRAYSON Two successful Grayson businesses are now sharing space.
All That Bloomz, a floral and gift shop, and Homespun Sisters, a furniture and home decor store, have moved into the same building at 402 E. Main St. The first day at the new location was Tuesday.
Both businesses are owned by Erica Miller, 41, Rita Thomas, 57, and Tammy Kelley, 53. They are sisters.
Kelley said the idea to go into business together occurred after the death of their father in 2012.
“We got together and we all had different jobs, and we starting talking and by the end of the year, we decided we’d open a business," Kelley said, noting expanding the business wasn’t especially a goal. "It was just being together as a family, but it’s grown and we’ve been blessed."
She said the first day at the new location was busy, with shoppers visiting all day.
“They’re really enjoying it and are excited about it,” she said. “We had been looking for a while for our own building because we plan to be here a long time.”
Kelley said none of the sisters had any training for their businesses when they started, but Miller became a Kentucky Master Florist by taking training one summer from the Kentucky Florist Association.
"She just has an eye for it," Kelley said.
The trio purchased Homespun Sisters, which had been in business for more than 30 years, in April 2021. It became time to move.
“We had been renting five units, so we decided to look for a place to purchase,” Kelley said.
The new building is a short distance from the former location, but has a large showroom where both stores will display items for sale.
“If you were a regular shopper, you would know which (merchandise) you were looking at,” she said.
New merchandise is likely to be added because there is more space at the new location, she said, adding they are pleased to have accomplished so much with their business.
“We’ve been so blessed with this whole adventure,” she said. “The community has supported us so much and that’s what really makes you happy.”
