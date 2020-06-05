CATLETTSBURG The state approved three polling stations for this year’s upcoming primary election in Boyd County.
Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods made a motion to add two polling stations for this year’s primary election if approved by the state during the May 28 Board of Elections meeting. The two additional stations were approved on Monday. The three stations will be at Boyd County Middle School, Poage Elementary and the Catlettsburg Senior Center. The final decision for the three polling stations was made on Friday morning.
Sonya O’Brien, of the Boyd County Republican Women’s Club, said she wanted to the three locations to be clear for voters so there was no confusion.
“The more we spread the word, the better,” said O’Brien.
The state had approved only one polling station for the county — Boyd County Middle School. Woods argued one station is not enough for all of Boyd County. He first suggested adding two more polling stations, but Boyd County interim clerk Susan Campbell objected the motion.
She didn’t think there was enough time to have the machines set up or have the paperwork available and ready from the state. She said she was also worried about the poll workers.
The election board also discussed training for the poll workers.
There will be one night of training for those working Election Day (June 23). The training will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, at Boyd County High School.
The absentee ballot opens on Monday at 9 a.m. by appointment only.
