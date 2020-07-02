The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced a trio of new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 72.
A 36-year-old female is in hospital isolation. A male and female, ages 30 and 27, respectively, are in home isolation.
According to the health department, 47 recoveries have occurred in Boyd County.
The health department is no longer receiving the numbers tested in the county, therefore it is not reporting testing numbers at this point.
Greenup County’s health department reported two new cases, pushing its tally to 31.
The Carter County Health Department has not sent a report to the newspaper in two weeks.