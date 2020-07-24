The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, pushing the county’s tally to 136. Of those, 93 have recovered and 40 are active.
An 82-year-old male is in hospital isolation. A 36-year-old female is in home isolation. A 24-year-old male is in home isolation as well.
Greenup County’s health department has now reported a total of 65 positive cases — of 5,098 tests conducted. A 53-year-old female is in home isolation with a non-travel-related case, according to Friday’s report.
Carter County’s health department has announced a total of 80 cases of the novel coronavirus.