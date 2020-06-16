Local health departments announced a few more cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.
Carter County reported two positive cases, pushing the county tally to 21.
Boyd County reported three cases — a 48-year-old male in hospital isolation, a 42-year-old female in home isolation and a male, 21, in home isolation. There have been 46 total cases reported in Boyd County, 37 of which have reached recovery. There have been three deaths.
Greenup County’s total remains at 15.
The Fleming County Health Department is up to 12 cases now, including 10 active cases.
Fleming, Lewis, Rowan, Carter, Greenup and Boyd counties have all hit double figures.