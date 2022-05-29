The Greenup County Health Department Friday shared an alert from Kentucky Public Health which shows three northeastern Kentucky counties in the COVID-19 red level.
Only four of 120 counties were in the red, which is the highest level. The four are McCracken, Boyd, Greenup and Lawrence. Carter, Elliott and Rowan are yellow counties. Much of the state is green.
Kentucky Public Health recommended folks in these red counties to limit indoor in-person gatherings and reduce the size of gatherings, all while encouraging physical distancing. High-risk people should consider avoiding non-essential indoor public activities.