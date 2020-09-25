The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced three COVID-related deaths on Friday. There have been nine deaths involving Boyd County residents.
A 101-year-old female, an 81-year-old female and an 88-year-old male have died, according to the health department.
There are 10 additional cases in Boyd County, all of whom are in home isolation. Seven females, ages 14, 15, 68, 77, 65, 26 and 19, and three males, ages 52, 51 and 73, tested positive.
The county’s case tally is 459 — 338 have recovered. There have been 213 cases this month.