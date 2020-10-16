An explosion of COVID-19 cases hit northeastern Kentucky on Friday, based on the Ashland-Boyd County and Greenup County health departments.
There are 16 additional cases of the novel coronavirus in Boyd County, and three more deaths. An 85-year-old male, a 77-year-old female and a 65-year-old female have passed away after having tested for COVID-19. There have been 20 total COVID-related deaths involving Boyd County residents.
Eleven females, ages 57, 69, 62, 24, 61, 25, 68, 66, 66, 51 and 33, and five males, ages 20, 25, 19, 27 and 8, tested positive and are each in home isolation.
There have been 110 cases this month. The total number of cases stands at 605 — 453 have recovered.
Greenup County’s health department announced 10 new cases on Friday. Seven females, ages 88, 15, 57, 13, 75, 23 and 31, and three males, ages 48, 47 and 13, are each in home isolation. Of 558 total cases, 476 have recovered. There have been nine deaths.
The Carter County Health Department reported two new positive cases on Friday, pushing the tally to 287. Forty-five residents in Carter County are isolating at home.