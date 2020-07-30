A day after the Greenup County Health Department announced 13 new cases of COVID-19, the health department reported three additional cases.
A 37-year-old, a 27-year-old male and a 44-year-old female are each in home isolation in Greenup County. There have been a total of 89 cases reported in the county — 44 patients have recovered and 44 cases are active. There has been one coronavirus-related death in Greenup County.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported a pair of new cases on Thursday. A 39-year-old female and a 31-year-old male are in respective home isolation. Boyd County’s tally stands at 163 — 124 have recovered. There have been three deaths involving county residents.
Carter County’s health department has now reported a total of 91 cases.