CATLETTSBURG Only three people were indicted by a Boyd County grand jury this week.

The grand jury issued indictments in two wanton endangerment cases and a third-degree burglary case on Tuesday.

An indictment is a formal accusation of a felony. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The following people were indicted Tuesday by the grand jury:

• Wyatt C. Stormes, 23, of Coal Grove, was indicted on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

• David Scott Bowles, aka David Scott, 35, of Ashland, was indicted on two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

• Kathleen N. Ausmus, 32, of Coal Grove, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.

