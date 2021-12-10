ASHLAND The 2500 block of Chinn Street is part of a working class neighborhood, with small houses lining the road sporting American flags and trimmed lawns.
Danny Herring grew up on the street — he said it was always a safe place for kids to play, the type of street on which one could raise a little family. A few years back, Herring said he inherited his boyhood house and has since established roots along the street.
Things were fine, until about a year ago, according to Herring.
“My 10-year-old found a needle in the road; he come up to me and said, ‘I found a needle in the road. The one you get a shot with.’ I was like, ‘Whoa’,” Herring said.
Rochelle Herring, Danny’s wife and an EMT, said that’s when the troubles started — some new folks had moved in down the street roughly six months prior to the discovery of the needles. At first everything was quiet, then “things started getting progressively,” Rochelle Herring said.
“People started parking in front of our house, smoking pot, smoking meth,” Rochelle Herring said. “I think because our house is so far off the road compared to the rest of them, it appeared to be a safe place to do it, I guess?”
What caught the Herrings’ attention was when people began showing up at their door, looking for the guy down the street.
Then one night over the summer, the Herrings were sitting on their front porch watching television — with Danny being a tow truck driver, the couple keeps odd hours.
A car pulled up to their house and Danny walked up, asking a question that’s become standard since the troubles began — “Can I help you?”
The reply was a pistol pointed in his face, according to the Herrings.
Things only got worse from there — aggressive Pit Bulls roamed the neighborhood, their child saw a man put a knife to a woman’s throat and suspicious vehicles and characters trolled in and out of the neighborhood, presumably to cop from the suspected drug house down the street, according to the Herrings.
The law was called many times — the Herrings estimated between themselves and neighbors, authorities were summoned 40 times. Call logs obtained from Boyd 911 show roughly 20 calls for service — everything from suspicious people to burglaries to domestics — within the 2500 block. Many center on the house in question, which will not be specified in the report due to no charges having been brought at the residence.
However, the Herrings contend nothing was done. Over time, the Herrings said Ashland Police officers, who were initially sympathetic, gradually soured.
At one point, Danny Herring recalled an officer said, “It’s not next to my house, so it’s not my problem.”
Ashland Police Chief Todd Kelley said he disagrees with any contention that his officers have done nothing to abate the issues on Chinn. He said working to find the evidence to convict at a jury trial requires a lot more than just a few tips from the neighbors.
“(Juries) are the ones you’re going to have to say here’s your probable cause, here’s the evidence, it’s beyond a reasonable doubt,” Kelley said. “And I want to make sure everything we do is quality, that there is no question. I’m not about to hurry something up.”
City Attorney Jim Moore, who worked in private practice for years, said getting that evidence together is more than just “a feeling.”
“People might know there’s drugs being sold somewhere, they might have seen it, but that’s not enough for a police officer to make an arrest,” he said. “If you look at most drug arrests, it’s either from an undercover buy, where there’s marked money and drugs that can be tested, or a traffic stop.”
Moore continued, “When I was in private practice, I had to explain that to clients all the time. They would say, ‘I know this.’ And I would say, well we have to prove it.”
Behind the scenes, Kelley said his officers were working diligently to find evidence not just on the issues in the 2500 block of Chinn, but on other streets in the city that are having issues. That sort of thing isn’t readily apparent, and for good reason, according to Kelley.
“We study people, people study us and criminals study us,” he said. “You can’t be predictable. I can’t just come over and say, ‘Here’s what we did last Thursday, here’s what we’re doing two weeks from now.’ That wouldn’t be a good idea.”
Kelley also said Officer Troy Patrick, the DARE Officer at the Ashland Independent Schools, and APD have been working hand-in-hand with the neighborhood.
“There’s a neighborhood watch, crime prevention designation in that area of the city and Officer Patrick does his best to work with them and gather all he can,” Kelley said. “But that takes time.”
As far as officer conduct is concerned, Kelley said he’s never received a complaint from anyone on the 2500 block of Chinn Street. The Herrings confirmed neither of them submitted a complaint; Danny Herring said he never filed one because he didn’t “want it to create more problems.”
Herrings in City Hall
At the Oct. 28 meeting of the Ashland City Commission, the Herrings came to share their concerns with the commission, after running into former city commissioner — now county commissioner — Larry Brown at a gas station.
They asked Brown what they should do and he recommended going to the city commission. After making a few phone calls, Brown informed them of the next meeting and they showed up.
Mayor Matt Perkins told the couple to stay after the meeting and talk with City Manager Mike Graese and Chief Kelley. Graese said the two met with them for about an hour, mainly listening to their concerns.
The Herrings told the officials they had a sign made up that would say, “Drug dealers live three houses down from here.” Rochelle Herring specifically recalled Graese stating “he would not get in the way of our First Amendment rights.”
However, Kelley and Graese asked for the Herrings to hold off for two weeks in order to allow the police to do some more work on the street. During that two-week period, the Herrings said they noticed a marked decrease in activity for about a week, then it “got worse than ever before.”
Danny Herring said he expected to receive a phone call from Graese and/or Kelley, but neither called.
Graese said he doesn’t recall whether or not he or Kelley said he would get back in contact with them.
“In fairness to the Herrings, I don’t know if they were under the impression that I or Todd would personally call them back,” Graese said. “I would hope if I said that or Todd said that, we would have called them back.”
During that two-week window, Kelley said Officer Patrick and other beat cops were in contact with the Herrings and other residence in the neighborhood.
“In that period of time, we were doing some things. ... Sometimes, public perception — I don’t know if they expected all of us to run up to their house,” Kelley said.
After the two weeks were up, Herring put up his sign, which reads, “Caution: Drug House Three Houses Down.”
On the day it went up, the neighbor down the street came over screaming and raving, coming across the fence at Herring, according to Danny. Officers were called and the man in question would possibly be charged with menacing, Herring said.
Kelley said that case was still under investigation.
Later that night, Danny Herring said the neighbors down the street turned their Pit Bulls out on him. After getting trapped by the 90-pound dogs — Herring is a Pit owner and lover himself — he was able to get away and his wife summoned help.
“The animal control officer did a really good job, but the cops just hung back,” he said. “I have no complaints about him.”
However, a by-product of that police response revealed the sign was out of compliance with the city’s zoning ordinances, according to Moore.
Code Enforcement was sent out a few days later and the Herrings received a notice of violation.
The reason for it is the sign is within 25 feet of the road, which is considered a city right-of-way — that counts as an accessory structure, according to Community and Economic Develop Director Chris Pullem, who oversees Code Enforcement.
Rochelle Herring said the very city that she asked to help her street and her family has now turned against them.
“I feel like their direction has gone from — and I honestly don’t think the were focused on getting rid of the problem in the first place — I think what little bit of direction they had, they decided to forgo that and focus on us,” Rochelle Herring said.
Blocked emails, Code Enforcement
When the Herrings were given a notice for the sign, Pullem said about 30 or so violations were issued along Chinn and nearby streets. According to Graese, that’s “SOP (standard operating procedure).”
“First, we don’t have that many code enforcement officers so if we send them out there for a violation, it’s the best use of their time to blanket the area,” he said. “Secondly, if we just went out to cite people over every complaint, it would turn into neighbors calling on neighbors and us responding to it.”
Danny Herring said he understood multiple notices were issued that day, but he felt like the city just did that to avoid making it look like they weren’t just picking on him.
“I’m not stupid; I know that’s why they did it like that,” Herring said.
Point to the road from his porch, Herring said there’s plenty of fences, flag poles and actual houses that are clearly within 25 feet of the road.
“How does that not count as accessory structures?” he said. “I mean, they’d have to tear down half the neighborhood.”
Pullem clarified that fences and flag poles can be placed in the right-of-way, with the granting of a variance from the board of zoning and adjustment. However, the understanding is if the city would need to do something in the right-of-way, the city can unilaterally remove the structure, according to Pullem.
Neither fences nor landscapes are really coded as “accessory structures,” Pullem said.
After receiving the notice of violation, the Herrings tried to email the city to ask for an in-person meeting, but they came back blocked. All the city officials included in this article stated there had been issue with the security filters on the citywide email system and Google Email accounts were being rejected en masse.
“It blocked an email from my wife,” Moore said.
“It blocked an email from my personal Gmail account to my city email,” Pullem added.
Once that issue was sorted out, Graese said the city reached out to them and a meeting is expected between the Herrings and city officials this coming week. The Herrings confirmed as much as well.
The Herrings contend they will find a work-around to the sign if they’re forced to take it down.
“I’ll go down to Tom at Speedy Signs and have them wrap my vehicles,” Danny Herring said. “I’ll put the sign in my trailer and park it up there.”
While the Herrings contend the city has made no effort to work with them, Pullem said his office has suggested attaching the sign to their house or putting it on a vehicle to keep in code.
Here’s the kicker — the Herrings said the sign has actually done the trick.
“We’ve seen a lot less activity in front of our house after we put that sign up,” Danny Herring said. “A lot of our neighbors support it. I wish the city would do something about the problem that started all this to begin with.”
And the sign has been popping up on social media — the Herrings said all sorts of delivery drivers, utility workers and the like have been snapping photos of it.
“I think a lot of people are fed up with seeing this sort of thing in their community,” Rochelle Herring said.
(606) 326-2653 |