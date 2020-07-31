For the second straight day, Greenup County’s health department reported three new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday.
That number pales in comparison to Wednesday’s 13, though.
A 24-year-old male and 57-year-old female are each in home isolation. A 64-year-old female is hospitalized. Although she tested positive for COVID-19, she’s in the hospital for other reasons.
Of 5,681 total tests conducted, 92 have yielded positive results. Fifty-six patients have recovered in Greenup County. There are 35 active cases. There has been one COVID-related death.
A 19-year-old female is in home isolation in Boyd County with COVID-19. The case pushed the county’s tally to 164. Of those, 129 have reached recovery.