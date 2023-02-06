One case of measles has been reported to the Kentucky Department of Public Health in 2023.
A Cabinet for Health and Family Services spokeswoman said “there does not appear to be any risk of further transmission to the community” with the case.
However, experts encourage people to be up to date on their measles vaccines for the best protection.
CHFS reports that around 87% of Kentucky’s kindergarteners had documentation of two measles shots, which is below the national average of 94%, during the 2021-2022 school year.
Dr. Eva Stone, the Jefferson County Public Schools health manager, told the Louisville Board of Health on Wednesday that around 12,000 students in the district aren’t up to date on their measles shots.
“We’re not making any forward progress on increasing access to vaccinations for students, which are primarily kids living in poverty and children of color,” Stone said of the “longstanding problem.”
In Kentucky’s most populous city, Stone said, “We’ve got grave concerns with the measles outbreak in this city because of the outbreak … that has been in Columbus.”
Central Ohio’s outbreak, which began in November, is mostly in unvaccinated people. According to data last updated Feb. 1, 80 of the 85 patients were unvaccinated. None have died.
Measles is highly contagious and is spread through the air from coughs or sneezes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One infected person can infect nine in 10 unprotected people around them, the CDC says.
Measles symptoms include fever, cough,runny nose, red eyes and a rash. The CDC recommends the measles vaccination series at 12-15 months and then at 4-6 years old.
“This vaccine issue is a community issue,” Stone told the Louisville board of health. “What COVID certainly taught us is that there are significant trust issues as well.”