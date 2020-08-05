SUMMIT Shifting from an elementary school in one district to a middle school in another would be a challenge for any principal at any time, but Shawn Thornbury is doing it in the midst of a pandemic unprecedented in modern times.
Thornbury, 44, takes the helm as principal of Boyd County Middle School next week after five years as principal at Charles Russell Elementary in Ashland.
He dismisses the question of allegiance with a sentence: “Outside of five years in college and in Ashland (schools), I’ve spent 29 of my 44 years working or studying in Boyd County,” he said.
Making the transition, for now, will hinge on leadership, he believes.
“I think that’s more important than the nuts and bolts of the school. Leading the group is more important than knowing what goes on in every classroom,” he said. “We need a vision for what the school needs and to make sure everyone is on the same page. That’s the most critical goal.”
That is because public education at all levels is adjusting every day to the demand of teaching while keeping children and staff safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. The staff he is joining has been working since March to make the adjustment.
“It’s going to be full speed ahead. That’s how it has to be,” Thornbury said. “Teachers have been doing that kind of thing and guidance counselors have been working overtime.
“People think teachers like to teach because they like the summers off. I can assure you that has not been the case this summer for anyone in education.”
Thornbury’s last day at Charles Russell is Friday. Until then he will continue working on planning for school-based and distance learning during the pandemic. Next week he will start the same task at Boyd County. “We’re going to be planning this thing until the last minute, or until someone higher up tells us what has to happen,” he said.
Boyd County will be Thornbury’s first middle school. He started his education career at Boyd County High School — from where he graduated in 1994 — as a social studies teacher.
Before moving to Charles Russell, he was assessment and curriculum coordinator and then assistant principal at Boyd County High.
Working at the elementary and high school levels has provided him with an understanding of what children need to be prepared for middle school and what they need from middle school to succeed in high school, he said.
He has attended some meetings of faculty and administrators, mostly as an observer and listener. “I’ll be doing a lot of listening,” he said.
His wife Julie is an administrative assistant at Summit Elementary. His three children attend Boyd County schools. Lilah is in seventh grade, Emmy is in fifth at Summit and Landry is in third at Summit.
Working in the Boyd district will provide him the chance for more family time than at Ashland, where his schedule often conflicted with theirs, he said.