Stacey Thompson will take the reins at the Greenup County Area Technology Center after heading up Russell's center for four years.
Thompson brings the experience of a 21-year career in education along with her.
She began at Ramey-Estep High School as a biology teacher before moving to Russell Middle School. There she worked as a classroom science teacher, the curriculum dean and assistant principal.
The opportunity came to take on the lead role at Russell's Area Technology Center. It was there that Thompson found an area within education that she is especially passionate about.
"When I transitioned from regular ed to CTE (career technical education) I realized what we can offer kids and CTE is just unbelievable," said Thompson.
She went on to explain the ability to have students certified with the same certifications adults in the work force are seeking out. CTE also offers dual credit classes and other opportunities for students to jumpstart their careers and futures.
When Thompson began to see all the ways career and technical education can benefit students, she says her eyes were opened.
"We can really begin to help students understand that their future is now and they can start investing in that future now, and making a difference for that future," said Thompson.
She gets to watch as students share those eye-opening moments.
"I tell them all the time, you've set yourself apart from your same age peers because you have a certification, you have this technical dual credit to take with you and you can start your life and get a jumpstart," said Thompson.
Thompson's move takes her from the lead of one ATC to another. She fills the role vacated by her husband. Anthony Thompson is moving from the GCATC Principal's office to the Greenup County High School Principal's chair.
"We share a vision together," said Stacey Thompson. "We love working together and we share a career and technical vision together where we hope that we can reach more students across Greenup County Schools."
Her goal is to open up more certifications across the high school level in the ATC as well as in the high school.
Thompson knows her role includes recruiting. Her job will have her explaining the offerings of the technical center.
"It's not our grandfather's vocational school anymore," said Thompson. "It is very current and 'the future is now' type mentality. You've got to help students understand what we're offering is not just an elective class."
Thompson said the offerings are more than electives, but an opportunity to build their career and their profession. She hopes to show students it's up to them to "buy in as a stakeholder in their future" and get a "jumpstart on what they may be passionate about."
Thompson will work beyond the campus of GCHS and GCATC. She knows that the school is a bridge to the community to the students. There are opportunities to connect students and local businesses to help keep young talent in the area after graduation and prepare them to work.
“I think it’s important to get our students to understand what they have in this community, in our Tri-State area ... showing them those avenues that they can pursue to make their future the best it can be,” said Thompson.
Building on community partners is one avenue in which Thompson plans to help students achieve their dreams locally.
“We want to keep our students as much as we can in Greenup County, in this area to continue to build our community,” said Thompson. “So partnering with our business and industry I believe will help us pipeline some of our students into those much needed roles that we have in our local community to keep our best and brightest here and to continue to build our community.”
Thompson is ready to bring her passion and enthusiasm to Greenup County.
“You’ve got to be all in for these kids,” said Thompson. “Every moment, you’ve got to be present and with them, and investing in them and give them everything you’ve got because they deserve that and they need that ... every moment we have with our kids is precious and we have to be intentional.”
Thompson said she reminds her staff that every moment should be utilized for instruction.
“We don’t have very many moments,” said Thompson. “We can’t waste any time.”
Thompson said she is excited for the opportunity and to work with Greenup County Superintendent Traysea Moresea and join the superintendent’s mission of graduating Greenup students “life ready,” said Thompson.
“Her vision is exciting, student-centered and focused on creating authentic learning opportunities and intentionally impacting each individual student,” said Thompson. “She is a difference maker in our community and our young people.”
Moresea returned the excitement to work alongside Thompson.
"Mrs. Thompson has extensive experience leading students to career and trade readiness," said Moresea. "She is the perfect fit for our goal to provide broader choices for students while continuing out mission of The ATC Market entrepreneurship concept. We are blessed that she has joined our team."