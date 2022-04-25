ASHLAND Noah Thompson proved his talent and flexibility on "American Idol" Sunday night by presenting a flawless performance of "Stand By Me."
The performance took the 20-year-old from Louisa into the Top 11 of the show.
"American Idol" alum Gabby Barrett appeared on the show Sunday to give contestants advice. Barrett finished third on the 16th season of "AI" and had a platinum record from her single titled "I Hope."
Barrett advised Thompson to spread his wings a little. Thompson had planned to sing Chris Stapleton's "Nobody to Blame," but Barrett's advice changed his mind.
“I don’t think there’s a good connection. You need to go back to the drawing board and maybe pick a different song,” Barrett told Thompson.
She continued to encourage him to find a song that he can emotionally connect to. “Noah has got to figure out a new song and I’m hoping that he pulls out something you can tell he can feel and connects to the song,” she said.
Thompson said it was scary to change songs so late in the game, but he switched to a song coworkers on his construction sites urged him to sing while working together. It was a hit with the judges.
Lionel Richie said: “You know Noah, Gabby gave you a gift by changing that song because you actually felt that song. You were in it and I know that you were trying to figure out your navigation, but your voice fit that song perfectly. If I could just get you to lean in. The part that I like the most, here you’ve got to understand, there are going to be moments where you are starting to select your own songs. Pick songs that you feel, feeling is everything in this business.”
Katy Perry commented on his authenticity.
"You’re staying true to yourself, but you’re also like branching out a little bit. I’ve spent a little time in Kentucky these past few weeks and I got to tell you, you are a big star there. My housekeeper, Michelle, is voting for you,” Perry said.
Luke Bryan agreed.
“Let me relieve you of a little of anxiety the rest of your life,” Bryan said. “The deal is, man, your voice is just so real and unique to you. No matter what you go with as a song for the rest of your life, your delivery’s going to be real. It’s going to be authentic. It’s going to be all the stuff that you were born and raised coming through you and you’re going to be sounding that way. Get up there and just sing like you sing and it’s always going to work out for you.”
“American Idol” airs on ABC. Voting continues at 8 p.m. today.