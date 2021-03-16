Once an Ashland sports legend, Juan Thomas is now a convicted child rapist.
Thomas was sentenced to serve 50 years in prison on first-degree child rape and child pornography charges on Friday in Lincoln County, South Dakota.
Thomas was sentenced to 65 years on two counts of first-degree rape involving a minor child (under 13 years of age) with 20 of those years suspended, according to Lincoln County Circuit Court documents. He was also sentenced to 10 years for 10 counts of child pornography with five years suspended. The sentence comes out to half a century for the 49-year-old.
Thomas committed the offenses between Jan. 28, 2019, and Jan. 28, 2020, according to court documents.
On Oct. 20, 2020, Thomas pleaded guilty to first-degree rape and possession of child pornography. Eight months earlier, he had pleaded not guilty.
Tom Wollman, Lincoln County State’s Attorney, prosecuted the case. The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation conducted the investigation following a cybertip from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to KELO-TV in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
“The measure of the health of a society is how it protects its most vulnerable members,” Wollman said at Thomas’ sentencing, according to KELO.
“We believe this sentence achieves the goals of the protection of our community from an individual who was targeting children and adequately punishes him as well,” according to a news release from Wollman’s office.
Wollman said last February it was not clear how Thomas was connected to the child.
According to KELO, the convicted child molester had been a seasonal coach for the Harrisburg Baseball Association from November 2017 to October 2019. He volunteered as a baseball coach for Augustana in 2014 and ’16.
The Chicago White Sox drafted Thomas in the 10th round of the 1991 amateur draft. Thomas played for the Seattle Mariners’ Triple-A affiliate Tacoma Rainiers in 2001 and ’02. He was a four-time minor league All-Star who hit 303 home runs in 14 seasons. The future felon never received the call to Major League Baseball.
Thomas played for the Sioux Falls Canaries (American Association of Independent Professional Baseball) in 2004 and ’05. The convicted pedophile coached youth baseball in Sioux Falls, serving as an instructor for a suburban baseball program, according to AP.
Thomas helped lead the 1990 Ashland Tomcats to a 14-1 record and the Class AAA state football championship.
Thomas will now likely spend the rest of his life behind bars for violating the innocence of a child.