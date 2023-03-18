Sunday
- 5 p.m. — International Folklanders Dance Group, Folk Dance House, Ponderosa Estates. For more information, call (606) 928-9372.
Monday
- 8 to 9 a.m. — Ashland Community Kitchen, serving free breakfast; 25th Street and Carter Avenue.
- 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — Ashland Community Kitchen, serving free lunch; 25th Street and Carter Avenue.
- Noon — Ashland Rotary Club, Ashland Elks Lodge, 900 Carter Ave. Lunch is $9; public welcome.
- 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. — Ashland Community Kitchen, serving free dinner; 25th Street and Carter Avenue.
- 5:30 p.m. — Boyd County Republican Women’s Club, first Monday of each month, Belle Fonte Restaurant, 1320 Carter Ave., Ashland.
- 5:30 p.m. — The Ukelele Club, first Monday of each month, Greenup County Extension Office in Wurtland.
- 6 p.m. — Boyd County Democratic Women’s Club, second Monday of each month, Belle Fonte Restaurant at 1320 Carter Ave., Ashland.
Tuesday
- 7 a.m. — Kiwanis Breakfast Club, Ashland YMCA.
- 8 to 9 p.m. — Ashland Community Kitchen, serving free breakfast; 25th Street and Carter Avenue.
- 11 a.m. — Story Hour, Flatwoods branch, Greenup County Public Library.
- 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — Ashland Community Kitchen, serving free lunch; 25th Street and Carter Avenue.
- Noon — Downtown Ashland Lions Club, Elks Lodge, 900 Carter Ave.
- 4 to 5 p.m. — Men’s Grief Support Group, first and third Tuesdays, Community Hospice Care Center, 2330 Pollard Road, Ashland. (606) 329-1890.
- 4 to 5 p.m. — Women’s Grief Support Group, second and fourth Tuesdays, Community Hospice Care Center, 2330 Pollard Road, Ashland. (606) 329-1890.
- 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. — Ashland Community Kitchen, serving free dinner; 25th Street and Carter Avenue.
- 7 p.m. — Tri-State Camera Club, second Tuesday of the month, Bellefonte Center Fifth Floor, 1000 Ashland Drive.
- 6 p.m. — First Tuesday of the month: Little Sandy Beekeepers, Carter County Extension Office. (606) 474-6686.
- 7 p.m. — Cricut Club, Flatwoods branch, Greenup County Public Library.
Wednesday
- 8 to 9 p.m. — Ashland Community Kitchen, serving free breakfast; 25th Street and Carter Avenue.
- 11 a.m. — Story Hour, main branch, Greenup County Public Library.
- 11 a.m. — Book Club, McKell branch, Greenup County Public Library.
- 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — Ashland Community Kitchen, serving free lunch; 25th Street and Carter Avenue.
- Noon — Ashland Kiwanis Club, Gattiland.
- 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. — Ashland Community Kitchen, serving free dinner; 25th Street and Carter Avenue.
Thursday
- 8 to 9 p.m. — Ashland Community Kitchen, serving free breakfast; 25th Street and Carter Avenue.
- Noon — Optimist Club of Ashland, Ashland Elks Lodge, 900 Carter Ave.
- Noon — Russell Rotary Club, Bridges Christian Church. New members welcome.
- 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — Ashland Community Kitchen, serving free lunch; 25th Street and Carter Avenue.
- 1 p.m. — Story Hour, McKell branch, Greenup County Public Library.
- 3:30 p.m. — Teen Program, Flatwoods branch, Greenup County Public Library.
- 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. — Ashland Community Kitchen, serving free dinner; 25th Street and Carter Avenue.
- 5 to 7 p.m. — Ashland Area Woodcarvers, United Steelworkers Hall, 734 Carter Ave. New members accepted.
- 6 p.m. — Rail City Dulcimer Society. New members welcome. For more information, call (606) 836-6745 or 928-8106.
- 5:30 p.m. — TOPS of Westwood weigh in; Westwood Enterprise Baptist Church, 1820 Hoods Creek Pike. For more information, call (606) 836-3896.
- 6 to 9 p.m. — Flatwoods Dance Club, Flatwoods Senior Center. Admission $6. All are welcome; refreshments served. For more information, call (606) 494-2362.
Friday
- 8 to 9 p.m. — Ashland Community Kitchen, serving free breakfast; 25th Street and Carter Avenue.
- 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — Ashland Community Kitchen, serving free lunch; 25th Street and Carter Avenue.
- 4 p.m. — Dulcimer lessons, instructor Steve Justice, Raceland Christian Church on Caroline Road. (606) 836-4184.
- 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. — Ashland Community Kitchen, serving free dinner; 25th Street and Carter Avenue.
To submit an item to This Week in the Tri-State, email lward@dailyindependent.com.