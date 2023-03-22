GREENBO LAKE With suggestions ranging from tanning children’s hides in front of the county courthouse to tweaking Medicaid rules to make treatment more accessible, Attorney General Daniel Cameron received a lot of input in the fight against fentanyl on Wednesday.
Inside the conference room at Greenbo State Park Lodge, Cameron was joined by Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission Co-Chair Bryan Hubbard, Greenup County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mel Leonhart, District Court Judge Paul Craft and North East Kentucky Drug Task Force commander Ryan McDavid.
Cameron said the stop was part of a listening tour around the commonwealth, as grants from the $900 million settlement with the pharmaceutical companies who sparked the opioid epidemic will soon be rolling out.
“Our goal is to meet with as many Kentuckians across the commonwealth so we can hear their stories and hear their ideas about how to combat this scourge,” Cameron said.
The audience consisted of those in recovery, cops, prosecutors, doctors and the general public.
Hubbard gave a short presentation about the present state of the opioid epidemic in Kentucky, showing that nationally fatal overdoses over the last 10 years have exceeded the combined death toll of American troops in World War I, World War II, Korea and Vietnam.
“Each one of those people who died was a child of God, with someone out there who will miss them and grieve them,” he said. “Make no mistake, this is war.”
Kentucky ranks No. 2 in the nation, behind neighboring West Virginia, for per capita opioid deaths, according to Hubbard. He said in 2021, deaths of Black Kentuckians due to fentanyl overdose exceeded those of whites.
“Those of us in the mountains have heard it said that this is a white hillbilly problem, but it is also killing our African American brothers and sisters,” he said. “This not an us problem, it’s not a them problem, it’s a we problem.”
Following Hubbard’s briefing, McDavid explained his role in trying to stamp drug trafficking in the area, describing the pains the task force has gone to “cut the head off the snake” by taking down big-time dealers, only to have someone else pop up in their place.
He said one of the most important things he learned working narcotics is that those suffering from addiction are human beings. He said he always tries to give confidential informants the option to go into treatment for their addiction.
“I think there’s a people from cities up north of here — Detroit, Columbus, Dayton, Chicago — who come down here to prey on people’s addictions,” he said. “We’re not interested in arresting those suffering from addiction. We want to get the ones who are preying on that.”
Cameron said he hadn’t heard law enforcement speak about humanizing the addict before McDavid’s presentation and he asked the officer to elaborate.
“I was asked to speak at a transitional living house for people coming out of rehab — there were 30 or 40 guys in there and they did not want to see me,” he said. “They were acting like I had sores — they still just saw me for the badge, not the person behind it. “
He said talking with the recovering addicts, they both realized they each had something in common — fatherhood and faith, amongst other things. ‘
“I think there needs to be grace on both sides, because really we’re all one mistake away from being in their position,” he said. “We need to try to treat one another as people.”
Leonhart said his court dockets mainly consist of drug cases — whether they be direct (possession and trafficking) or indirect (theft and the like). He said tries to distinguish between those who need help — like young, first-time offenders or those with clear drug problems — and those peddling dope for profit.
However, Leonhart said he still sees the same faces over and over and over again.
“We now have drug penalties on par with the feds,” Leonhart said, noting the recent change making fentanyl trafficking a felony where 85% needs to be served before parole eligibility.
“I don’t care if it’s a truckload or a thimble full, we need to deter trafficking this and let everyone know they don’t want to mess with this or they there’s going to be a harsh penalty,” he said. “I think, ultimately, the real way to combat this is by introducing people to Jesus.”
Cameron noted that “a relationship with Christ does make the difference.”
Craft said while McDavid and Leonhart deal with the “supply side,” most of cases deal with the “demand side” — misdemeanor cases with a drug nexus. He said getting adult offenders into rehab is “never a problem,” but he noted there’s a need for mental health resources and resources for the youth.
“As a district court judge, I run the juvenile court I think we’re doing great with hitting the suppliers and I think we’re doing good with getting resources to adults, but there’s nothing there for children.”
Craft continued, “I’ve got 13-year-old kids in my court smoking meth. As a judge, I only really have two options — sending them back home with restrictions, which they might not be living in the best environment in the first place or sending them to detention, which isn’t ideal either.”
Craft said there needs to be a “middle ground” for district court judges, where they can order a child into rehab, much like an adult.
Then Cameron turned the forum to the floor. That’s when Terry Preece of Fallsburg stood up and said he had this figured out 20 years ago.
“They had a forum just like this in Lawrence County and I’ll tell you what I told them,” he said. “We need punishment as we as help. We’ve been coddling these kids and these addicts too cotton-picking much. I’ve watched some lip service and I’ve seen it today.”
Preece then proposed sticking a bench out in front of the courthouse and whipping the kids. He said the embarrassment of a public flogging (like they do in Saudi Arabia) would prevent other kids from picking up drugs.
A recovering addict named David said punishment didn’t work. He said it takes treatment to reform the addict.
Cameron said he felt like both needed to be in place.
“We have to marry these two,” he said.
A drug court liaison stood up and spoke, stating she’d been a straight-A, full-scholarship student with no inkling for drugs until she was prescribed pain killers. That downward spiral turned into a full blown heroin addiction.
“I agree, there needs to be punishment, but I think there needs to be rehabilitation too,” she said. “If I did five years in jail, the day I got out I would’ve gotten high. We need to have treatment before drug court, because if all we’re saying is don’t do drugs and just let folks go without any tools, they will fail. I did.”
She’s now working on six years clean.
Hubbard interjected an observation that the divorce rate and “counter cultural influences in academia” may be a contributing factor to opioid crisis, a track McDavid also picked up on, noting the problem is nationwide.
While the present opioid epidemic has its roots in the push by Purdue Pharma to market OxyContin in the 1990s as a non-addictive pain killer (spoiler alert: it was highly addictive), getting high on opium is as American as apple pie.
During the American Civil War, doctors gave out morphine injections and opium pills for wounds and diarrhea in the field, leading to the first opioid crisis in the country. In the 1880s, opium dens sprung up in San Francisco.
Heroin, used to get folks off morphine during World War I, hit American shores at the conclusion of that war. The post-World War II period was also marked by heroin use, most famously in the beatnik and jazz scenes.
Later on, Hubbard elaborated on his statement, speaking to the wider cultural issues of Kentucky.
“This state was a like a kindling for this epidemic,” he said. “We have long had the highest rates of poverty, childhood poverty, child abuse and child sexual abuse. These factors made the conditions right for this to take off — it’s going to take many years before we’ll set the ship right.”
Kelly McCormick of Ramey-Estep said insurance is the biggest issue facing folks trying to get help. She said many people seeking treatment are on Medicaid and Medicaid only pays for four inpatient rehabs and will typically kick them out after 14 days.
Also, in order to Medicaid to pick up the claim, the person has needed to use within 14 days before admission.
McCormick said sometimes it will be extended to 30 days, but even that’s “too dangerous.”
“At 30 days, their minds are rushing with a lot brain chemicals, but 15, 20 days from then, the bottom will fall out and they’re in a bad place,” she said. “They need longer term treatment.”
Craft agreed, stating when he sentences someone to rehab, he wants them in for a minimum of six months to “give their head enough time to clear for them to decide if they want to get sober.”
Private insurance and Medicare was “a joke,” according to McCormick, stating they hardly ever accept a claim until so many failed attempts at out patient are performed.
“With the fentanyl that’s out there, how many chances will people have?” she said.
As far as juvenile treatment is concerned, there’s even more roadblocks from insurance on that, she said.
Nick Goodwin, a former police officer from the Portsmouth area who now owns several treatment centers in Ohio, said Ohio underwent rule changes about 5 years ago to revamp its Medicaid.
He said Ohio guarantees at least 30 days on a Medicaid dime, and most will extend that out to 90 days. He said the change in rules has resulted in Ross and Scioto counties to see their fatality rates go down.
Cameron said “money is always part of the conversation.”