ASHLAND A world champion athlete lives in Ashland.
Clint Sheepwood, a 5-year-old border collie owned by Scott and Gale Templeton of Tin Woof Inn, won the 2021 DockDogs World Championship, which was Oct. 12-17 in Dubuque, Iowa.
Clint’s category was Big Air, which is a like a long jump. His mom and trainer, Mrs. Templeton, said his winning jump of 21 feet, 9 inches also was his personal best.
Dogs are divided by size for competition each category. More than 700 dogs from the United States, Australia and Canada were in the competition.
"DockDogs really hasn’t caught on in Europe yet," Mrs. Templeton said.
This was Clint’s fourth time at the world event, but he’s not the only winning canine in the family.
Sting, a 2-year-old border collie, had his first world event when he was seven months old; this time, he ranked fourth in his class.
To make it to the world championships, dogs must attend at least two events a year and sign up for three “waves,” or jumps. A variety of events is offered throughout the year in many cities across the country. In fact, Tin Woof Inn in Frankfort and Ashland have at least an event each year. At the end of each event, the dogs’ stats are turned into the DockDog organization, which chooses the top four dogs to attend the world championships. While there are other competitions with similar events, this is the largest and longest-standing competition.
DockDog competitions have been around for more than 20 years, but when the Templetons brought their business to the area (they also have Tin Woof Inns in Frankfort and Morehead), there was little activity in the sport.
“When we opened the Ashland facility eight years ago, we decided to put a pool in and searched the area to see if there were local clubs we could to events,” she said, noting there was no DockDog activity in Kentucky, but some in southern Ohio. Now, Kentucky DockDogs has 85 members.
"I started them swimming early, and I knew they had plenty of toy drive," Mrs. Templeton said of her border collies. Toy drive helps entice the dogs to jump into the water.
She said their business offers training for DockDog competition, private lessons and pool rental.
“We start with a ramp alongside the dock, so it’s not so scary for the dogs,” she said of the newbies. “Lots of times the trainer is in the water and you can bring your swimsuit and get in the pool, because he’s going to want to come to you.”
Breed of dog doesn’t matter.
"I’ve seen Pomeranians and terriers do it, and at last year’s worlds, I saw an English bulldog jump in," she said. "It’s just getting that confidence and have a toy drive and practicing."
Clint also participates in speed retreat, which is a timed jump. He clocked 5.09 seconds, the top in the country this year.
"They absolutely love it," she said. "It’s the only performance sport we do that they cry to do. They also do agility but dock diving is their favorite."
There was no cash award, but Clint received a plaque, medals and credits for future events.
As a hobby, dock diving can be costly or not so much, depending on your choices, Mrs. Templeton said.
"It’s cheaper than having horses," she said with a laugh. "The travel is up to you because, in Kentucky, we had three events here and also a facility in Cincinnati has a couple of events a year. There are events in Tennessee, Florida, Maine — it depends on how far you want to travel."
While the jumping is fun for the dogs, there’s more to it for the humans.
"What’s really fun when you start in this type of competition, you get to know the people and the DockDog community. They are just wonderful people to know," Mrs. Templeton said. "Everyone cheers for each other and you make a lot of friends and you get to be a part of the family."
(606) 326-2661 |